Momentum and ITSMA Invest in Learning & Development with Enhanced Talent and Expanded Offerings

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum, the global growth consultancy and pioneer of account-based marketing (ABM), has enhanced its learning and development programs with two new hires and an increased focus on training programs. Guy Phillips, Global Director of Learning & Development (L&D) has re-joined Momentum based in the UK, and Paige Johnson, CPTM, Head of L&D, will be leading global service development efforts from the US.

Guy Phillips, Global Director of Learning & Development (PRNewswire)

These strategic hires allow Momentum to centralize the delivery of its world-class training programs. Since acquiring ITSMA in July 2021, Momentum has made strategic investments to enhance the learning experiences that ITSMA delivers, including ABM Certification and Mentoring. To date, thousands of B2B marketers have participated in ITSMA's rigorous ABM training, and the number of ITSMA certified ABM leaders will surpass 500 this summer.

Guy Phillips is a mentor and educator who is passionate about spreading the ABM philosophy through learning and development. In his new role at Momentum, he will lead the development of new offerings, deliver custom and public training, and oversee a growing team. He brings more than 30 years of experience to this role, having led Consulting at Momentum from 2017-2021 before spending a year developing enterprise ABM approaches at Autodesk.

Guy's career began with online and offline media companies, he has optimized the customer journey at a number of large, well-known companies, and he has worked for a number of brand-name agencies, including Momentum, where he developed audience engagement strategies for B2B technology companies.

Paige Johnson will bring rigor and orchestration to Momentum's training offerings. She will focus on overall learning content and pathways as well as product development, own the logistics of public training courses, and facilitate custom ABM and marketing courses within the US.

Paige is an expert in L&D who has spent the majority of her career in the healthcare and technology industries, where she facilitated organizational change, led L&D programs, and coached teams and individuals with an intentional focus on alignment and achievement of organizational goals as well as performance through talent activation.

Rob Leavitt, Senior Vice President, Advisory & Training, who has led training at Momentum and ITSMA prior to that since 2016, says, "I'm thrilled to have Guy and Paige on board to help us take our learning and development programs to the next level. The demand for training, particularly in ABM, continues to skyrocket, as organizations see real business value in partnering marketing more closely with sales to drive strategic relationships that help build the brand over the long-term and deliver sustainable results."

Momentum is seeing increased demand for ABM training and certification, as organizations recognize the business opportunities of treating accounts as a market of one. The company is also expanding its L&D capacity to help organizations retain talent, enable their marketing teams, build the skills necessary to drive business growth in a digital environment. The new offerings added to the training portfolio will focus on ways to embed ABM within the entire organization and will enable B2B marketers to more clearly define their career progression.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821105/Momentum_Guy_Phillips.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821106/Momentum_Paige_Johnson.jpg

Contact:

Alexandra Koenig

alexandra.koenig@wearemomentum.com

+44 (0)74 0045 3116

Paige Johnson, CPTM, Head of Learning & Development (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momentum, the global growth consultancy