Nationwide Screening Services is thrilled to announce that Joe Rotondo has joined our team as Vice President of Compliance.

NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Rotondo is a senior executive with deep and broad experience in the background screening industry. Being in the industry since 1988, he has held many roles for one of the world's largest CRA's, including: Vice President of Operations, Head of Client Advocacy, and Vice President of Compliance. Mr. Rotondo was one of the first in the industry to conduct FCRA webinars for clients, with attendance growing to over 1,000 attendees. In addition, he helped drive a 98% client retention rate by conducting high impact client meetings and training sessions. Through his extensive experience, he will help NSS drive stronger client retention, enhance regulatory compliance and deliver cost savings and operational efficiencies.

"The addition of Joe Rotondo to our team is a big win for NSS. With over thirty years of experience at Sterling, Joe will help guide us through the rapid growth we are experiencing. I look forward to working with him to expand our compliance department, which will be a big plus for NSS and all our clients. "

Lorenzo Pugliano, CEO

"I am very excited to partner with the Nationwide team in their efforts to grow the business. I believe the potential for growth is tremendous, and with the leadership of Lorenzo and the smart and passionate team in place at NSS, I am looking forward to making this happen," said Mr. Rotondo.

About Joe Rotondo

Joe has been in the employment screening industry for over three decades filling several executive roles. Joe has experience in helping a CRA grow from zero revenue to becoming one of the world's largest background screening companies.

About Nationwide Screening Services

NSS is an industry leading background screening provider that services HR professionals and helps clients make informed hiring decisions. With clients in all 50 states and with access to background information in hundreds of counties, they are truly an industry leader in this field. The management team at NSS is one of the most experienced in the industry and its' US based client services team is unmatched in providing live, real-time assistance.

