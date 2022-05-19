Sartorius continues global capacity expansion with opening of extended plant in Tunisia

Opening of a new 10,000 square-meter building in M'Hamdia

New clean rooms totalling around 2,400 square meters

M'HAMDIA, Tunisia, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, is further growing its global production capacity with the expansion of its manufacturing site in Tunisia. Enabling the Germany-based company to increase the production of fluid management technologies, it invested more than 20 million euros for a new 10,000 square-meter building and corresponding operation equipment at its existing M'Hamdia location. The extension includes clean rooms totalling around 2,400 square meters with adjacent warehouse and logistics facilities, among others. Sartorius currently has almost 800 employees in M'Hamdia and anticipates job growth at the site in the future.

The opening ceremony on Thursday, May 19, 2022, was attended by the Governor of Ben Arous, Ezzedine Chelbi, and the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Tunisia, Georg Felsheim, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Industry.

"We are significantly investing in the expansion of our worldwide capacities to meet ongoing high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry. The new state-of-the-art fluid management facility in M'Hamdia not only supports this approach but also demonstrates our long-term commitment to Tunisia", said René Fáber, member of the Executive Board for the Bioprocess Solutions Division of Sartorius, on the occasion of the official opening of the new building.

"I am very proud that this project has been completed on time and with great quality. The commitment and collaboration of M'Hamdia's teams is tremendous and I am really looking forward to developing the new expansion together. The increase in capacity will strengthen our importance within the Sartorius production network," said Mohamed Yassine Bouagila, Managing Director and Head of Operations at Sartorius Tunisia.

The site in Tunisia has been in operation since 2001. In 2019, Sartorius established the Sartorius Academy Tunisia, a training center to develop the skills of its employees, especially for new employees joining the plant.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2021, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros. At the end of 2021, nearly 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

