Scania appoints Jeanna Tällberg as Head of People & Culture and member of Scania Executive Board

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanna Tällberg has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of People & Culture as from 1 October 2022, and will report to Christian Levin, President and CEO.

Jeanna Tällberg leaves H&M Group where she has been Head of HR Business Tech. She is familiar with Scania, as she had a career at the company, starting 2003 as HR Business Partner, and continued with various roles in HR. Later she became Director of Leadership and Organisational Development, a position she held from 2012 to 2015. Jeanna Tällberg has also been HR Director for Volkswagen Group Sverige as well as Executive Vice President HR Haldex Group.

"I am pleased to welcome Jeanna back to Scania and to our Executive Board. She has a deep understanding of our company and the industry. I am convinced that her drive and strategic way of working will benefit Scania," says Christian Levin, President and CEO.

"The automotive industry is taking on an extremely important and exciting transformation and I truly look forward to being part of that at Scania. I also look forward to continuing to strengthen People & Cultures role and contribution on this journey, because for me, our potential success as a company is all about our people. Last but not least, home is where the heart is and my heart has never left Scania. So I am very happy and honoured that it has now become time to come home," says Jeanna Tällberg.

Jeanna Tällberg, born 1975, has a bachelor's degree in Social Work as well as in Human Resources. She succeeds Helle Bay, who has left the company.



For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall, Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: erik.bratthall@scania.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3570540/1581992.pdf Scania appoints Jeanna Tällberg as Head of People & Culture and member of Scania Executive Board https://news.cision.com/scania/i/jeanna-16x7,c3051329 Jeanna-16x7

View original content:

SOURCE Scania