ShardSecure® Named 2022 Excellence Award Finalist in Best Emerging Technology for Innovative Microshard™ Technology

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud data security innovator ShardSecure, inventor of Microshard™ technology for cloud-enabling sensitive data, has been named as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category of the 2022 SC Awards.

ShardSecure logo (PRNewsfoto/ShardSecure) (PRNewswire)

Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

"ShardSecure and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories — a 21% increase over 2021. Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

As one of five Excellence Award finalists in the Best Emerging Technology category, ShardSecure has been recognized for its use of cutting-edge technology to address new and evolving information security threats. Winners will be announced during SC Awards week in August 2022.

"It has been clear to us for some time that our customers have needed a better, more effective, way to protect their data as they have moved more valuable workloads and data to the cloud. As an early strategic ShardSecure partner, we recognized the value that Microshard technology provides for our customers to enhance data security, business continuity, and cloud storage ransomware defense," said Rinkesh Nigam, CEO of DC Consulting.

Microshard technology desensitizes sensitive data by digitally shredding data into microshards, which are too small to contain sensitive data. The data is then mixed with poison data and distributed to multiple storage locations of the customer's choosing. Microsharding excels at making sensitive data unintelligible in the wrong hands, enabling that data for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments so that companies can maintain business continuity.

Among ShardSecure's most innovative features is its self-healing data, which reverses unauthorized data deletion and tampering — including ransomware — for data at rest. The three-step Microshard process to shred, mix, and distribute data renders data unintelligible and of no value to attackers, drastically mitigating the impact of data compromise.

ShardSecure also supports business continuity through its RAID-5-like ability to recreate data impacted by storage service outages. This approach protects against the effects of data loss and allows business operations to continue unaffected during an outage.

"We are honored and delighted to be one of SC Media's five finalists for Best Emerging Technology," said ShardSecure CEO and Co-Founder Bob Lam. "Microshard technology allows organizations to easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data, making us an innovative solution for companies to evolve their data practices. We're pleased that our innovative Microshard technology has been recognized among other industry leaders, and we look forward to helping more organizations protect their sensitive data in the cloud."

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure is changing the nature of data security. It believes that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. Inventors of patent-pending Microshard technology, ShardSecure cloud-enables sensitive data by desensitizing it in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative.

CONTACT: Media Relations, media@shardsecure.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ShardSecure