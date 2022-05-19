Truly Hard Seltzer Opens Its First Hard Seltzer Taproom, Truly LA, in Downtown Los Angeles

The new brick-and-mortar location will offer drinkers and culture seekers a fully immersive Truly experience led by flavor and variety

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Hard Seltzer , a leader and innovator in the hard seltzer category, will officially open its first brick-and-mortar location, Truly LA, in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 25. The fully immersive seltzer taproom will offer drinkers and culture seekers innovative flavors that push traditional seltzer boundaries, as well as an exciting menu of seasonal shared plates. It will also feature live entertainment from local up-and-coming musicians, comedians and artists.

Truly fans are all about exploration and discovery, and as a pioneer in innovation, Truly LA will deliver that in a way no one else in the category has done before. The 8,000 square foot indoor/outdoor taproom will bring Truly to life in a new, dynamic way. From tasting exclusive new flavors from one of ten taps, to indulging in the globally inspired food menu, or discovering new cocktail-inspired seltzers that push traditional seltzer boundaries, visitors from all walks of life can experience everything Truly Hard Seltzer has to offer.

"Innovation and exploration are at the core of our mission at Truly LA," said Operating Manager Bradford Fullerton. "We are providing something entirely new for our drinkers while creating a vibrant, fully immersive venue to attract new fans and culture seekers."

Embedded in the heart of the downtown Los Angeles Arts District, Truly LA is a cultural hub with local artist-commissioned murals adorning the exterior and a regular calendar of entertainment in the space. Art and creativity will thrive on the Truly LA stage, which will feature intimate shows in partnership with Live Nation. To bring visitors ongoing cultural entertainment, select performances will be live streamed from the taproom to drinkers around the world.

After almost a year of collaboration with design collaborative Bergmeyer, Truly LA was "purposefully designed to galvanize the connections between brand and consumer while setting the baseline for an authentic hard seltzer experience," said Brian Perlow, Principal of Bergmeyer. "Truly LA blurs the lines between the hardscape of the Arts District and a lush outdoor garden area before transitioning to a bright and inventive pavilion. This is where Truly Hard Seltzer is the star of the show, tapping into the creative culture of the neighborhood and engaging Truly drinkers in an experience that emphasizes fresh-flavored adventure and discovery."

Truly LA is the twelfth of Boston Beer Company's hospitality locations, joining the Sam Adams Taproom in Boston; the historic Sam Adams Brewery and Taproom in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston; the Sam Adams Taproom in Cincinnati; four Dogfish Head locations in Delaware and one in Miami; the Angry Orchard Innovation Cider House in Walden, N.Y.; the Angel City Brewery in Los Angeles; and the Coney Island Brewery in New York City.

Truly LA is located at 218 Traction Ave in Downtown Los Angeles, adjacent to the Angel City Brewery. For more information, visit: www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why its hard seltzer is available in 31 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus five flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, two flavors of Truly Extra and four flavors of Truly Margarita. Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond. Additionally, Truly has now entered the spirits category with Truly Flavored Vodka, a premium vodka available in three flavors inspired by its fan-favorite hard seltzer styles. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer. The Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected American craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Brewery, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit www.bostonbeer.com.

