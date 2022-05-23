Bluum's Norine Receives CRN 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers List Honors

PHOENIX, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, known as North America's leading education technology solutions provider, today announced that Senior Vice President of Sales Terra Norine was named to the "CRN 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers" list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual "CRN Women of the Channel" list. CRN celebrates these women for their constant dedication to channel excellence, strong business acumen, innovation, strategic thinking and supporting their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership.

The "Power 70 Solution Providers" honorees are based on their expertise and contributions to provider businesses.

The CRN editorial team chooses the annual "Power 70 Solution Provider" honorees based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. This exclusive list features elite industry professionals who drive success daily through leadership and a deep dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.

Norine's accomplishments include managing the implementation of the company's new CRM, sales portal, developing a sales training program, hiring a new client engagement team and nurturing new vendor relationships. Last year, Norine earned a place on the "2021 CRN's Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders" list.

"It is amazing to see Terra recognized for her contributions as Bluum's Senior VP of Sales," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "Terra's dedication and endless energy drive our sales organization. She brings incredible leadership experience and an infectious commitment to customer service, which is our most valuable asset. Rare professionals like Terra are a credit to Bluum and the channel, and I do not doubt that we will celebrate many more of her accomplishments in the future."

In addition to Norine capturing the "Power 70" honor, CRN also named Bluum Logistics Manager Christine Bristow, Vice President of Sales Administration Melissa Curtis, Vice President of Marketing & Communications Diane Mitchell, and Account Executive Heather Rose to its annual "2022 Women of the Channel" list. The June issue of CRN Magazine and the online version at www.CRN.com/WOTC feature the "CRN 2022 Women of the Channel" and "Power 70" lists.

