JD.com Kicks Off Annual 618 Grand Promotion with Preferential Benefits for US Merchants Launched Through Shopify Partnership

BEIJING, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com today announced the kick-off of its annual 618 Grand Promotion, which originally was to celebrate the company's birthday and now has turned into China's largest mid-year shopping festival. Running from May 23 to June 20, the promotion will offer preferential benefits for US merchants launched through the company's partnership with Shopify.

In addition to waiving deposit and platform fees, JD will provide various supporting resources for key account merchants including exclusive traffic, special promotional activities and participation in JD Worldwide's "Overseas Direct Purchase" campaign. Items identified as potential best-sellers will be listed in the cross-border marketplace's "selected product pool" for additional exposure. JD will also provide special coupons and a variety of newcomer rights to first-time shoppers buying from Shopify merchants.

"We are delighted to kick off this year's 618 Grand Promotion along with providing preferential benefits for brands and merchants on Shopify," said Zachary Gidwitz, head of the JD and Shopify Partnership. "This partnership provides an exclusive and trusted gateway for US merchants and independent brands who want to unlock the multi-trillion dollar e-commerce market in China. The largest mid-year shopping festival in China, 618, will be a crucial opportunity for their first showing."

"618 is one of the biggest shopping festivals of the year, and presents the ideal stage for our merchants to showcase high-quality products to JD's 580 million customers in China as part of our strategic partnership," said George Xue, Country Head and Director, Shopify Greater China." With global cross-border commerce and China's e-commerce market - the world's largest - continuing to expand, we look forward to creating more opportunities for US and China merchants to reach new audiences and thrive."

"Since launching on JD, ColourPop has seen a month-on-month growth rate of 550% in sales," said James Du, General Manager of US beauty product platform ColourPop. "Thanks to the one-stop solution provided by the partnership between JD.com and Shopify, which alleviates our worries about establishing business in a new market, we are looking forward to witnessing a sales surge by participating in 618 Grand Promotion for the first time."

Early in January, JD.com and Shopify announced the collaboration to give independent brands in the US a simple, trusted way to access consumers in China. With this collaboration, JD.com has open an accelerated channel for brands on Shopify to list products through JD Worldwide, the company's cross-border e-commerce marketplace. JD.com's global-reach supply chain network also provides end-to-end fulfillment service from the US to China, leveraging JD.com's US-China cargo flights, US warehouses and 1,400+ warehouses and 200,000+ delivery personnel in China.

