Perimeter Solutions Names Industry Veteran Jeff Emery President of Global Fire Safety

Emery brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the company, having worked previously with Norgren, Scott Safety and 3M

CLAYTON, Mo., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives, announced today that it has named Jeff Emery as its President of Global Fire Safety. This is a newly created role that is responsible for the Fire Suppressant and Wildfire businesses at Perimeter Solutions.

Emery joins Perimeter Solutions after serving as the Vice President and General Manager of Industrial Automation for the Americas at Norgren. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with Scott Safety, a global leader in high performance safety equipment for firefighters, military personnel and industrial workers. Following 3M's acquisition of Scott Safety, Emery led the global business unit within 3M through a period of significant growth and business integration.

"As we face an increasingly challenging fire landscape, it is critically important that we continue to provide the exceptional, reliable products and services our customers count on from Perimeter Solutions. We must also continue to innovate to deliver new solutions that help save lives and protect property," says Edward Goldberg, CEO of Perimeter Solutions. "Jeff brings years of experience and industry knowledge along with a passion for serving the firefighting community. He'll be a great addition for Perimeter as we move forward, and I am excited to welcome him to our Management Team."

In addition to his professional roles in fire safety, Emery has also served on the advisory board of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), as well as the Board of Directors for Nevada Nano and Fire 20/20, a non-profit organization promoting diversity in fire services.

"Fire safety has been an important part of my professional and personal life for years, and I am very happy to be working for an organization where I can support Perimeter's mission of saving lives and protecting communities. Perimeter Solutions is highly respected throughout the industry as a trusted and innovative company. Their experience in fire safety is unmatched, and I am anxious to start contributing to the company's future growth," says Emery.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

