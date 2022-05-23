PGA WEST® MEMBERS RELISH IN UPGRADES TO GREG NORMAN COURSE

The Only Course of its Kind in the Coachella Valley Offers Golfers a 'Top-Notch Experience'

LA QUINTA, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As another season comes to a close at the Western Home of Golf in America®, PGA WEST® Members continue to revel in the extensive renovations made to the Greg Norman Course. Opened in 1999, the new improvements included turf replacement for all greens, refreshed bunkers, the addition of turf in strategic areas, and the enhancement of acres of desert landscape. The signature desertscape course is the only one of its kind in the Coachella Valley and is known for its challenging-yet-fair layout, designed by "The Shark" himself, World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman.

The Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST in La Quinta, CA. New improvements include turf replacement for all greens, refreshed bunkers, the addition of turf in strategic areas, and the enhancement of acres of desert landscape. (PRNewswire)

"This is all part of keeping our courses in top condition for years to come, and we're very impressed with the results," said PGA WEST® Director of Agronomy Chris May. "Our goal is to continually improve course conditions and give golfers a top-notch experience."

The improvements are part of an ongoing effort to reaffirm PGA WEST® as The Western Home of Golf in America®, including upgrades to all nine of its renowned courses, five of which are Resort Courses open to the public. Unlike any place else in the world, the course architects represent the best of the best in golf: Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Tom Weiskopf and Pete Dye.

Renovations to the Greg Norman Course include:

Replaced existing TifDwarfs bermudagrass with TifEagle bermudagrass on all 18 greens

Liners and sand in all bunkers replaced to improve playability

10 acres of turfgrass added

Entire swaths of desert landscape restored and refreshed

"The greens roll much smoother and faster now," May said. "Overall, the course has opened up a bit with the addition of turfgrass in strategic areas to make it more playable for golfers of all abilities."

The course is positioned on a prehistoric ocean bed, 40-feet below sea level and surrounded by an immense crescent of terra cotta mountains. With only 68 acres of turf, tight fairways, and nine ponds, this 7,200-yard course challenges players to an authentic "outback" experience.

"The Greg Norman Course is the third course we have restored in the past two years," said Executive Director Ben Dobbs. "We are thrilled with the way it turned out and can't wait to share everything we're doing with golfers around the world.

For more information visit www.pgawest.com.

About PGA WEST®

In 2020, Century Golf Partners, an established operator of high-end clubs and resorts, teamed with Hankuk Industry, which owns golf courses throughout the United States and Japan, to acquire PGA WEST® and The Citrus Club. That set off a whirlwind of activity with the new ownership pouring millions of dollars into their resources and facilities.

Founded in 1985, PGA WEST® is home to nine championship golf courses, five clubhouses, two private clubs and multiple restaurants. It boasts 163 holes of championship golf designed by five golf legends: Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Pete Dye, Greg Norman, and Jack Nicklaus. PGA WEST® has hosted more than 45 PGA tour events, including epic and unforgettable moments in golf history. Known as The Western Home of Golf in America®, it has been owned by Century by Golf Partners and Hankuk Industry since 2020. PGA WEST® is located at 55-955 PGA Blvd., La Quinta, CA 92253. For more information, visit www.pgawest.com

Media Contact: Janet Galippo

Marketing Manager

(760) 564-7111

jgalippo@pgawest.com

PGA WEST (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGA WEST