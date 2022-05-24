ABC Fitness Solutions Names Sharad Mohan as Chief SaaS Officer Committed to Accelerate SaaS Innovation for Fitness

The new role will unify and accelerate growth for ABC's SaaS solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC), the leading technology and related services provider for the fitness industry, announced today the appointment of Sharad Mohan, as Chief SaaS Officer for its SaaS offerings that serve the needs of more than 8,100 clubs, 245,000 coaches and 3M members around the world and who are outside of ABC IGNITE's core customer base.

(PRNewsfoto/ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Since 2019, ABC has been expanding its suite of services and solutions through its internal development and strategic acquisitions in the fitness technology space. The new role of Chief SaaS officer is a natural next step in providing a holistic suite, recognizing the combined strength and opportunity of their portfolio and to usher in a new era of innovation and growth.

After leading the team at Trainerize for more than a decade, during which time he was instrumental in developing the company's vision, mission, and growth, Mohan will be stepping into the role of Chief SaaS Officer for ABC with oversight on the company's software as a service offering that include Trainerize, EVO and GymSales, which are sold on a standalone basis to non-ABC IGNITE customers.

"Sharad's expanded role is reflective of his growth-minded leadership and his capacity to have an outsized influence on ABC as a whole—when it comes to our culture, and our vision to innovate more SaaS offerings into our business," said ABC CEO, Bill Davis. "Our commitment and ongoing investment through our "build, buy, partner" strategy means we are uniquely positioned to help the full spectrum of fitness providers: club operators, gym owners, coaches simplify their business with a holistic and modular suite of offerings. I am excited he has accepted this new challenge."

In his new role, Mohan will continue to lead Trainerize, but his expertise will now extend to ABC's Brazilian-based EVO solution, representing the largest member management software in Latin America, powering nearly 5,000 facilities in 12 countries. He will also oversee GymSales, the international fitness sales and marketing automation tool used by 2,100 clubs in EMEA and APAC. The combination of these three SaaS companies in the ABC portfolio, backed by the enterprise core strength of ABC, creates an outsized opportunity to revolutionize the industry at a global level.

"It is an honor to be named the Chief SaaS Officer for ABC. My passion is to continuously find ways to make fitness accessible, and empowering fitness professionals and enterprises to reach and impact more clients," said Mohan. "In this new role, I hope to take what we've learned through the incredible success we've had at Trainerize and use that to facilitate organizational growth across all three solutions that I am now so proud to help lead."

Since co-founding Trainerize, Mohan has developed a track record of success in the SaaS world. Now, with over 200,000 coaches and 40,000 paid fitness businesses, Trainerize is on a continued upward trajectory, and just this year crossed the milestone of $20 million ARR. Mohan will work to maximize value for customers and product in a consistent manner across the portfolio.

Paulo Akiau, a veteran in the Fitness Technology space remains as the president of EVO, partnering with Mohan to continue to scale the brand while delivering a great product experience and customer service.

For further information, please visit www.abcfitness.com

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC) provides innovative software solutions designed to simplify the business of fitness. Its technology and trusted team of experts helps health and fitness club operators of all sizes boost performance, operate efficiently, and deliver exceptional and differentiated member experiences. Its flagship suite, ABC IGNITE, is a flexible, scalable, and intuitive SaaS solution that addresses all aspects of club management. Designed with open architecture and a modular approach, ABC IGNITE delivers exponential utility to gym operators, providing full control of their businesses, improved member lifetime value, and lower total cost of ownership.

Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 25 million members globally realize their fitness journey and processes over $8.2B in payments annually for 19,000 clubs. ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

