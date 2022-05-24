Baptist Health South Florida and Medline Partner to Enhance Data-Driven Supply Chain Strategy and Outcomes

Florida's premier integrated health system signs Medline as its exclusive distributor for medical products

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a multi-year prime vendor partnership with Florida-based Baptist Health South Florida. The two organizations will partner to identify new strategies for enhancing data-driven operational and clinical efficiencies. As the system's primary supplier, Medline will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions across the health system's 12 hospitals and more than 200 outpatient centers and physician practices.

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) (PRNewswire)

"We strive to be a world-class, value-based supply chain that drives financial and operational excellence for our system, which is a goal further supported by our partnership with Medline," said George S. Godfrey, corporate vice president and chief supply chain officer at Baptist Health South Florida. "From the beginning, Medline has been open and receptive to exploring together new ways to better leverage technology to streamline and advance operations for our industry."

Known for its industry-leading supply chain operations, Baptist Health South Florida will partner with Medline to optimize supply chain processes by leveraging data and technology to eliminate non-value-added activities and enhance financial and operational performance. As part of the strategic relationship, Baptist Health South Florida will have the ability to integrate key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through a collaborative analytics-integration process. The two organizations are committed to developing new ways to enhance supply chain operations and patient care through data.

"When Medline becomes an extension of a team, as we have with Baptist Health South Florida, our shared commitment to data accuracy and accountability enables us both to reach new levels of actionable insights," says Jen Cerami, executive account director at Medline. "The Baptist Health South Florida team challenges me to think differently. I am excited to evolve together as we tackle supply chain challenges and create customized, cutting-edge solutions to help healthcare run better."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 25,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciesunces. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline