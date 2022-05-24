Bitt Furthers Its Digital Currency Product Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fintech company Bitt announces the appointment of senior executive, Baker Nanduru, to the post of Chief Product Officer.

Chief Product Officer, Mr. Baker Nanduru (PRNewswire)

Baker brings a wealth of entrepreneurial and executive leadership from market-leading companies including McAfee, Symantec, GoDaddy and startups. Most recently, Baker was a product executive at McAfee where he managed a $2B+ consumer product portfolio including security, identity, privacy, trust, and IoT solutions serving 100M+ consumers globally.

CEO of Bitt, Brian Popelka, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Baker to Bitt's executive management. Baker's leadership, knowledge, and experience from a decorated career at McAfee, Symantec, and GoDaddy, will be of immediate benefit to the entire Bitt team and the company's strategic growth."

As Chief Product Officer, Baker will lead Bitt's product design, product management, product marketing, and customer success teams in partnership with engineering, marketing, and sales teams to drive massive adoption digital currency products and services. Baker said, "I am super excited about Bitt's mission to provide low-cost, accessible digital currency solutions to the world. I am thrilled to join a market leader and look forward to leveraging my expertise to solidify and expand our leadership position in the global digital currency market category."

Bitt has been on a steady growth path since early 2021 when it partnered with different central banks and stakeholders to deploy the world's first CBDC pilot in a multinational currency union. This was closely followed by the deployment of the first live retail CBDC on the continent of Africa, and a stablecoin in Central America. "Bitt continues to develop, refine, and roll out additional features, for existing clients, even as we deploy our technology in new markets. Soon, we will announce the launch of the e-hryvnia pilot in Ukraine and we look forward to how that will positively impact the citizens of that country."

Bitt continues to expand its globally dispersed and diverse team and is actively recruiting across the world.

About Bitt

Bitt is a financial technology company that provides digital currency solutions to central banks, financial institutions, and ecosystem participants worldwide. With a team of over 80 globally dispersed professionals, Bitt is a leader in the CBDC industry with subject matter experts at the intersection of technology and policy. Bitt specializes in the development, customization, and integration of secure financial technology solutions, including digital currency infrastructure and management applications

For more information about Bitt, please visit www.bitt.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bittglobal/

