CCTV+: Xi inherits father's down-to-earth approach to serve people wholeheartedly

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been influenced much by his father in the governance philosophy of taking a down-to-earth approach to wholeheartedly serve the people.

His father, Xi Zhongxun, was among the first generation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central leaders. Xi Jinping often evoked the wisdom imparted to him by his father.

During the Agrarian Revolutionary War (1927-1937), Xi Zhongxun joined the construction of the Shaanxi-Gansu Revolutionary Base Area.

During six years' work at the Guanzhong area of Shaanxi Province, Xi Zhongxun insisted on working for the people and was awarded as an honorable leader of the people in 1942 by the Party.

In 1943, Xi Zhongxun became the Party chief of Suide.

When China began its reform and opening up in 1978, Xi Zhongxun served as the Party chief of the southern province of Guangdong.

During one summer, Xi Zhongxun visited 23 counties in the scorching heat to familiarize himself with the local situation.

Inheriting his father's down-to-earth approach, Xi Jinping went to Liangjiahe Village of Shaanxi Province in 1969. Xi spent 2,400 days in the small village.

In 1975, Xi was admitted to the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing. After graduation, he first worked at the general office of the Central Military Commission before moving to Zhengding, a county in northern Hebei Province, in 1982.

Xi visited all the villages in Zhengding during his tenure of Party committee chief in the county in the 1980s.

After Zhengding, Xi's political career took him to the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang and the metropolis of Shanghai.

In Ningde of Fujian, he visited nine counties within the first three months as secretary of the CPC Ningde Prefectural Committee, and traveled to most townships later on.

In 2007, Xi returned to Beijing to sit on the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and later became China's vice president.

At the age of 59, Xi was elevated to the Party's most senior post in November 2012.

Xi Jinping visited China's 14 contiguous areas of extreme poverty and made more than 50 inspections over the poverty alleviation work after becoming general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012.

