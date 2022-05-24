First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2022 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022

Net profit of NIS 322 million - Growth of 5.9% compared to the corresponding quarter last year;

Return on equity of 13%;

Growth of 5% in credit to the public and growth of 14.7% in the past year;

Ratio of tier I equity capital to risk components of 10.79%, 1.54% higher than the required regulatory ratio - the highest gap among the banks in Israel ; the excess capital enables growth in credit and for ongoing business development;

The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution amounting to 50% of net income.

Profitability

Net profit of the First International Bank Group in the first quarter of 2022, amounted to NIS 322 million, as compared to NIS 304 million in the corresponding first quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.9%. Return on equity reached 13%.

Growth and Efficiency

The First International Bank continues its consistent trend of growth, which is demonstrated across all core areas of the Bank's operations.

Revenue in the first quarter increased by 5.3%, compared to the first quarter of last year. Net interest income increased by 11% and commission income increased by 6.4%.

Credit to the public increased by 14.7% compared with that of the first quarter of last year, amounting to a total of NIS 107,342 million. In the first quarter of 2022, credit to the public grew by 5%. The growth in credit was across all fields of operation: compared with that of the first quarter of last year, the middle market business segment grew by 22.5%, the small business segment grew by 16.7%, the large business segment grew by 20.5%, credit to households grew by 6%, and the residential loan segment grew by 14.7%.

The customer's assets portfolio (average) increase by NIS 47 billion, representing growth of 8.5% compared with that of the first quarter of last year and amounted to NIS 596 billion.

No credit loss expense was recorded in the first quarter of 2022. This compares to an credit loss income of NIS 9 million, in the first quarter of last year. The total value of problematic credit declined by 22% compared with that of the first quarter of last year and it declined by 12.4% as compared to that of year-end 2021.

The efficiency ratio amounted to 58.5% in the first quarter of 2022. This demonstrates an improvement compared with 59.0% as of the corresponding period last year.

Operating and other expenses in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to NIS 684 million, a growth of 4.3% as compared to first quarter of last year. This growth is due to the rise in payroll expenses due to timing differences in the components payroll which are of a fluctuating nature, among others impacts. Maintenance and depreciation of building and equipment expenses decreased by 4.7% compared with the first quarter of last year, mainly due to the decrease in the overall scope of real estate assets of the Group, due to efficiency measures taken.

Financial stability

The equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank grew by 3.7% year-over-year, (representing an absolute growth of NIS 356 million) and amounted to NIS 9,851 million as of March 31, 2022. The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 10.79% with a positive excess of 1.54% over the required regulatory ratio - the highest gap among the banks in Israel. This capital surplus allows for growth in credit and for the continuation of business development activities.

The Bank continued its dividend policy, by which it distributes dividends of up to 50% of net income. Accordingly, the Board of Directors today approved a dividend distribution of NIS 160 million, which comprises 50% of net income for the first quarter of 2022 - the highest among the banks in Israel. This is in addition to dividends of NIS 380 million distributed during the first quarter of the year. The annual divided return as of May 5, 2022, amounted to 7.33%, which is the highest among the banks in Israel.

Innovation

The First International Bank continues to strengthen its connection with its customers, offering unique and competition generating products, such as its Multibank system which shows the customer the details of all their accounts at the different banks, thus encouraging competition. The First International Bank was the first of all banks to introduce a system of this kind.

Additional innovations are: the loyalty program, Beyond, providing for a customer experience in the world of aviation and tourism, the launch of an academic school for capital markets education, which is a professional digital course for the Bank's customers, the Life Plan program which is a holistic digital tool for investment management, and more. The Bank continues to invest in digital and innovation across all fields of its operations, and recently, the innovation and digital group at the Bank was expanded to a full department, which also includes strategy. digital and innovation

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated: "The results for the first quarter of 2022, are due to continued growth in the current core operations of the Bank across the various fields of activity. We achieved all this while maintaining a high level of capital adequacy enabling growth, as well as financial stability and asset quality. The Bank continues to continuously innovate and develop investment and savings products which are tailored to current market conditions and economic trends."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES Principal financial ratios

For the three months

ended March 31

For the year ended

December 31



2022

2021

2021











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 13.0% *13.1% 14.7% Return on average assets(1) 0.71% *0.72% 0.82% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.79% 11.57% 11.46% Leverage ratio 5.26% *5.32% 5.34% Liquidity coverage ratio(2) 126% 140% 128% Net stable funding ratio(3) 137%

**139% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.8% 0.9% 0.8% Efficiency ratio 58.5% *59.0% 58.3%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.01% 1.35% 1.05% Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.59% 0.73% 0.62% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 175% 259% 244% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) (0.02%) 0.03% (0.01%) Ratio of income for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) - (0.04%) (0.23%)











Principal data from the statement of income

For the three months

ended March 31



2022

2021







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

322

*304 Interest Income, net 744 670 Income from credit losses - 9 Total non-Interest income 426 *441 Of which: Fees 384 361 Total operating and other expenses 684 656 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 414 398 Dismissal expenses 2 3 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 3.21 *3.03















Principal data from the balance sheet

31.3.22

31.3.21

31.12.21











NIS million Total assets

182,013

*172,500

180,470 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 53,979 59,471 57,370 Securities 14,850 *14,730 15,091 Credit to the public, net 106,254 92,321 101,164 Total liabilities 171,725 *162,598 170,033 of which: Deposits from the public 154,038 146,600 153,447 Deposits from banks 6,504 3,326 5,144 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,675 3,716 3,356 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,851 *9,495

10,003















Additional data

31.3.22

31.3.21

31.12.21 Share price (0.01 NIS)

13,810

9,313

12,950 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 379 - 543

* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

** Reclassified.

(1) Annualized.

(2) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

(3) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Net stable funding ratio was calculated since 2021, Therefor no comparative data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 is stated.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





(NIS million)



For the three months

ended March 31

For the year ended

December 31



2022

2021

2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest Income 871 729 3,150 Interest Expenses 127 59 356 Interest Income, net 744 670 2,794 Income from credit losses - (9) (216) Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 744 679 3,010 Non- Interest Income





Non-Interest Financing income 34 *76 303 Fees 384 361 1,444 Other income 8 4 9 Total non- Interest income 426 441 1,756 Operating and other expenses





Salaries and related expenses 414 398 1,601 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 81 85 340 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 27 26 105 Other expenses 162 147 606 Total operating and other expenses 684 656 2,652 Profit before taxes 486 464 2,114 Provision for taxes on profit 169 *161 728 Profit after taxes 317 303 1,386 The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes 17 13 69 Net profit:





Before attribution to non–controlling interests 334 316 1,455 Attributed to non–controlling interests (12) (12) (50) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 322 304 1,405











NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 3.21 3.03 14.00

* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







(NIS million)



For the three months

ended March 31

For the year ended

December 31

2022

2021

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

334

*316

1,455 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (12) (12) (50) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 322 304 1,405 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net (216) 11 27 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 131 66 (24) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (85) 77 3 Related tax effect 30 (26) (1) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes (55) 51 2 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests (5) 1 - Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (50) 50 2 Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 279 367 1,457 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (7) (13) (50) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 272 354 1,407

* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







(NIS million)



31.3.22

31.3.21

31.12.21

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 53,979 59,471 57,370 Securities 14,850 *14,730 15,091 Securities which were borrowed 322 244 845 Credit to the public 107,342 93,581 102,240 Provision for Credit losses (1,088) (1,260) (1,076) Credit to the public, net 106,254 92,321 101,164 Credit to the government 843 659 811 Investments in investee company 740 648 713 Premises and equipment 912 954 931 Intangible assets 297 265 300 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 2,332 1,603 1,709 Other assets(2) 1,484 1,605 1,536 Total assets 182,013 172,500 180,470 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 154,038 146,600 153,447 Deposits from banks 6,504 3,326 5,144 Deposits from the Government 476 694 960 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,675 3,716 3,356 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 2,360 1,554 2,038 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,672 *6,708 5,088 Total liabilities 171,725 162,598 170,033 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,851 *9,495 10,003 Non–controlling interests 437 407 434 Total equity 10,288 9,902 10,437 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 182,013 172,500 180,470

* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 134 million and NIS 88 million and NIS 79 million at 31.3.22, 31.3.21 and 31.12.21, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 261 million and NIS 375 million and NIS 333 million at 31.3.22, 31.3.21 and 31.12.21, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 435 million and NIS 375 million and NIS 641 million at 31.3.22, 31.3.21 and 31.12.21, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY









(NIS million)

















For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2021 (audited) 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the

effect of initial implementation* - - (44) (44) (4) (48)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation 927 (181) 9,213 9,959 430 10,389

Net profit for the period - - 322 322 12 334

Dividend - - (380) (380) - (380)

Other comprehensive loss, net after tax effect - (50) - (50) (5) (55)

Balance as at March 31, 2022 927 (231) 9,155 9,851 437 10,288

































For the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited) 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535

Net profit for the period - - **304 304 12 316

Other comprehensive income, net after tax effect - 50 - 50 1 51

Balance as at March 31, 2021 927 (133) 8,701 9,495 407 9,902

































For the year ended December 31, 2021 (audited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited) 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535

Net profit for the year - - 1,405 1,405 50 1,455

Dividend - - (545) (545) (10) (555)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 2 - 2 - 2

Balance as at December 31, 2021 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437



* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments – credit losses (ASC-326).

** Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel

E-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il

Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

E-mail: fibi@gkir.com

Tel: +1-646-201-924

View original content:

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel