Netenrich Introduces Resolution Intelligence® Secure Digital Operations Platform

New Operational Analytics Platform Delivers Advanced Security and Digital Operations at Scale with Focus on High Business Risk

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading security and operations analytics SaaS company, disrupts legacy security ops with a major shift focused on data, taking an AI-driven approach to security operations. The company introduced its Resolution Intelligence platform to analyze real-time security data to determine which high business impact resources are most vulnerable, at critical risk, and need immediate response.

The Netenrich platform is the first to prioritize and rank the most critical issues and behaviors for immediate investigation. The platform aggregates and correlates security and operations data across networks, clouds, and applications. Data analysis and AI/ML rapidly determine the top actions (ActOns™) to immediately take, scored by risk ranking and data-driven contextual intelligence.

"Any organization that needs to operate at service-provider scale must drive towards business resilience across all their digital operations, without compromise. Service providers (MSSPs, MSPs, GSIs, and others), in addition to building high quality recurring revenues, must also innovate and transform their clients' operational efficiencies. Our Resolution Intelligence platform allows all service providers to achieve both these goals."

— Raju Chekuri, Netenrich CEO

Netenrich is the first to provide service provider scale leveraging Google Chronicle. The platform brings valuable volumes of security data into its ActOn Data LakeTM as well as other data assets for analysis. The purpose-built ops platform applies correlation, rules management and threat analysis to deliver prioritized actionable insights and situational awareness.

"For many MSSPs, plugging into Resolution Intelligence is the fastest and simplest way to build services and transform their business with analytics enabled by Chronicle. The Netenrich platform operationalizes Chronicle around multitenancy to drive scale and equip providers to realize value on day one and add their own IP at any time."

— Jonas Kelley, Head of Americas MSSP Partnerships, at Google Cloud

Unique to the platform and essential to managed service providers is the multi-level multitenant interface that streamlines and automates customer management workflows and enables scale. This is made possible using cloud scale distributed computing offered by the platform's SaaS model.

Multitenant interface enables analysts to view operations and security status of critical assets across your entire customer base, within a defined group, or by individual customer.

The platform's unified UI, across all security and digital operations, streamlines rule-building, threat analytics, and tracking across the provider's entire customer base.

"The platform is huge for us. We no longer look at our technology infrastructure from a point solution perspective. Automation and real-time notification are key to actually detecting and responding to problems before systems crash. We're able to divert disruptions better and focus 100% on patient care."

— Bradd Busick, CIO, MultiCare Health

"Our purpose-built platform with years of operational experience, drives resiliency into all digital operations. With a riskops and an operational data analytics approach, we want our partners and clients to transform towards secure digital operations. We are extremely confident that our partners and their customers will reach new levels of operational excellence at scale and speed to keep up with their digital transformation mandates."

— Raju Chekuri, Netenrich CEO

Optimize your Digital Ops for Business Resilience

With the Netenrich platform, security ops becomes proactive using a predict and prevent approach in anticipating risky behaviors, disrupting threats and insuring business resilience. Organizations improve their overall security posture while focusing on business growth.

Security organizations are no longer overwhelmed with volumes of alerts and false positives.

Time to investigate and respond shortens.

The need for additional security experts disappears as the platform uses AI and automation to speed analysis and remove tedious and time-consuming basic tasks.

Once siloed and fragmented, ops teams and business units consolidate and collaborate across ops.

Security becomes pervasive across all operations.

