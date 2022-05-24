Ventech Solutions Recognized in 2022 FedHealthIT Innovation Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. has been recognized in the 2022 FedHealthIT Innovation Awards for its support of the 1135 Waiver/Flexibility Request and Public Health Emergency Inquiry Helpdesk Tool for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ).

Nominated and selected by a panel of current and former federal and industry leaders from across the federal IT sector, these programs are chosen for driving technology innovation and results within the federal health IT space.

"To be recognized for delivering an innovative technology solution that better serves our medical community and government in times of an emergency is quite an honor," said Tonia Bleecher, Chief Executive Officer for Ventech Solutions. "We're thrilled to be able to partner with our client and deliver a successful outcome and tool that solves a vital need to the public, and we congratulate CMS-CCSQ on the award."

Using the ServiceNow platform and as a ServiceNow Premier level partner in sales, services and the public sector, Ventech Solutions developed a new publicly accessible web-based portal for submissions of 1135 waivers of the Social Security Act that are used in a disaster or emergency by hospitals, medical providers and state agencies.

Ventech Solutions also supports CMS by operating and maintaining CCSQ's QualityNet website, which provides healthcare quality improvement news, resources and data reporting tools and applications used by healthcare providers, through the Health Care Quality Information Systems (HCQIS) Infrastructure and Data Center Support (HIDS) contract. CCSQ's mission is to improve healthcare outcomes, beneficiary experience of care and population health, while reducing healthcare costs. Ventech Solutions leads design and development teams for ServiceNow, cloud computing, infrastructure automation and DevSecOps delivery. The QualityNet infrastructure and network support major application environments to collect clinical data and measure quality of care for CMS beneficiaries.

Ventech Solutions will join the awardees at the 8th Annual FedHealthIT Innovation Awards on June 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

