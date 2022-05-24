WuKong Education Upgrades its Chinese Program to Reach Younger Students

3-8 years old is the golden period for children's linguistic development.

Recently, WuKong Chinese, a world-leading online Chinese learning brand under WuKong Education, has announced that its new Pre-K Chinese program can now covers students from the original 4-6 to 3-6 years of age.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Zealand-headquartered international K12 online education group WuKong Education has recently announced the upgrading of its Pre-K Chinese program under the group's popular brand WuKong Chinese, which extends its young student age group from age 4 to age 3.

Following the IB 6-theme based framework and the YCT (Youth Chinese Test) 1-2 assessment requirements, the upgraded Pre-K Chinese program is divided into K1 and K2 levels. The new program adopts the effective situational language teaching methodology to put the young learners in familiar contexts to build up their Chinese language fundamentals from letters, words to sentences. Throughout the learning process, children are encouraged to explore more about themselves, their whereabouts and the bigger world. In addition to language learning outcomes, the program is also designed to cultivate core competencies such as critical thinking, communication and cultural inclusion.

Another major feature of the upgraded Pre-K Chinese program is the game-like interactive homework functions. Students can enter the interactive homework portal through the WuKong Class App to interact with the WuKong Monkey to complete the after-class review and exercise with more fun while reinforcing learning by doing. At present, WuKong Chinese's Pre-K Chinese program has more than 60,000 registered students globally.

Since 2021, WuKong Chinese had already formed and followed a Chinese curriculum framework with four core programs, namely Pre-K Chinese, International Chinese, Advanced Chinese and Basic Chinese, with specialized sessions covering Chinese pinyin, characters and idioms. As a new milestone for the brand and the global Chinese learning community, this upgrade extends the online Chinese learning to 3 years old, allowing this young age group to learn Chinese in their golden periods for language learning and development.

WuKong Education is an online EdTech headquartered in New Zealand and has grown from a humble startup aiming at making the Chinese language learning simple, easy and fun, to a global online learning platform with about 300,000 students aged 3-18 and 3,000 highly trained and selected teachers working across 4 continents and 118 countries including its core markets i.e. US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

In March 2021, WuKong started its pilot Math program taught by native English-speaking teachers who graduated from Ivy League schools and have an average teaching experience of over 5 years. Aligned with the popular Singapore national core math curriculum and methodology, WuKong Math strives to be the online math education solutions provider for students aged 7-14 years old.

After achieving its market leadership in online Chinese learning through aggressive global expansion, WuKong Education strives to be the one-stop online learning platform for global K12 students.

