ABBV ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of AbbVie Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
Class Period: April 30, 2021 to August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
