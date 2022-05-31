Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;

electing each management-nominated director;

approving share-based compensation plan matters; and

appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling, Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach, David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Michele S. Darling 183,149,634 1,040,911 99.43% 0.57% Mark Fields 183,193,568 996,977 99.46% 0.54% Stuart Harshaw 183,250,978 939,567 99.49% 0.51% Wayne Kirk 168,861,885 15,328,660 91.68% 8.32% Myron G. Manternach 178,815,597 5,374,948 97.08% 2.92% David Peat 183,191,269 999,276 99.46% 0.54% Michel (Mike) Sylvestre 164,236,009 19,954,536 89.17% 10.83%



About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada, one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

