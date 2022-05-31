Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Company's First Luxury Residential Community in Worcester, Mass.--Alta on the Row

WORCESTER, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced groundbreaking on its newest high-end residential community, Alta on the Row, marking the company's first development in Worcester, Massachusetts. Opening of the community is slated for December 2023 with pre-leasing officially starting in October 2023.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners) (PRNewswire)

Located at 22 Mulberry Street, Alta on the Row will be positioned in the heart of Worcester's renowned "Restaurant Row," providing residents with a wide range of dining and entertainment opportunities, including Wormtown Brewery and Leo's Ristorante, directly adjacent to the property. Alta on the Row will also provide residents with quick access to some of the city's top employers including UMASS Memorial Health, Saint Vincent Hospital, Hanover Insurance Group, as well as top higher education institutions including UMASS Chan Medical School, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Holy Cross.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to break ground on Alta on the Row, our first luxury property in the thriving City of Worcester," said Jim Lambert, Managing Director. "Working with the City of Worcester on this project has been a truly collaborative process from the start, which makes us all the more excited to welcome new residents to the community next year and introduce them to Wood Partners' signature approach to sophisticated living."

At completion, Alta on the Row will offer 370 apartments comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Featuring sophisticated, modern design finishes, each of Alta on the Row's apartment homes will be fully outfitted with luxurious wood-style plank flooring, top-of-the-line stainless steel Samsung appliances, and quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms to provide a cozy and welcoming place to call home. Additional high-end features include full-sized in-home washer and dryers, Schlage smart locks, shower and tub tile surrounds, and modern kitchen pendant lighting in select homes.

Throughout the property, residents can also indulge in Alta on the Row's best-in-class community amenities, including a rooftop lounge with unobstructed views of downtown Worcester, a resort-style pool with turf surround, multiple grilling stations and firepits, an outdoor "living room" connecting the two courtyards, and an on-site pet spa and dog park with covered dog wash stations. Inside, residents will also have access to a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness area with cardio and strength equipment, a game lounge and golf simulator lounge, co-working spaces, and ample lounge seating adjacent to both of the courtyards, as well as the rooftop lounge and clubhouse.

Alta on the Row's prime location will be within walking distance of Union Station, enabling residents to easily reach Boston via the MBTA Commuter Rail. Closer to home, residents will have no shortage of great shopping and entertainment options with leading retail sites like Mercantile Center and Worcester Common, as well as the DCU Center and Polar Park just a few miles from the property.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

CONTACT: Nick Fischer, nick.fischer@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wood Partners