Burns & Levinson Partner Andrew Merken Named a 2022 Go To Life Sciences/Healthcare Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Andrew Merken, who co-chairs the firm's Life Sciences Group and its Securities Group, has been named a 2022 Go To Life Sciences/Healthcare Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top business lawyers in the region – the ones other lawyers refer clients to because of their expertise, accomplishments and creative thinking.

Over the past nearly 30 years, Andrew Merken has developed a reputation as one of the leading corporate lawyers in Boston focused on emerging, growth-stage and middle-market companies. With broad experience across the entire lifecycle of companies – from startup to venture capital funding to third party collaborations to sale or IPO – Merken brings a diverse breadth of legal knowledge that few startup, emerging or middle-market corporate lawyers are able to provide their clients. He has advised and represented countless life sciences/healthcare, technology and business service companies, as well as VC investors and investment banks investing in/advising such companies, on seed round and VC financings, recapitalizations, M&A, private equity transactions, public offerings and corporate governance.

In addition to his corporate finance and M&A work, Merken often serves as outside general counsel to his clients – advising on day-to-day operations, business planning and expansion, equity and compensation, and employment matters. He regularly introduces clients to his broad network of VC investors, investment bankers and strategic partners – helping clients forge the business relationships they need to grow and succeed.

Merken is currently on the Board of Advisors of the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors, New England Chapter, and on the Board of Advisors of the Derby Entrepreneurship Center at Tufts. He is also the creator and host of the Tufts Boston Business Leadership Series, in addition to serving on the Tufts University Alumni Council. He is regularly named to The Best Lawyers in America – Corporate Law ranking (2017-2022), in addition to Massachusetts Super Lawyers.

He received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was Managing Editor of the Comparative Labor Law Journal, and his B.A. in economics, cum laude, from Tufts University.

