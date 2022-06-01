Frida Baby Campaign Spotlights Real Reviews to Show the Messy Realities of Parenting

The campaign features actual yet hilarious reviews from parents - narrated by Amy Schumer

MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frida Baby, the brand preparing parents for the unfiltered realities of parenthood, is unveiling its newest campaign, "Real Reviews." The campaign features the brand's first TV commercials, reenacting two of the most hilarious and honest product reviews written by real parents.

With several #1 best-selling products on Amazon, Frida Baby has amassed thousands of over-the-top reviews from parents, all of whom go through the same messy and chaotic trials and tribulations while raising kids. From sucking out seemingly endless amounts of snot or releasing trapped farts with the occasional s%*tstorm, these reviews often hilariously highlight the universal, WTF moments of parenting that Frida Baby products help solve.

The spots feature reviews for two of these top-selling, must-have parenting solutions - NoseFrida the SnotSucker and Windi the Gaspasser. In total, Frida Baby has received more than 275K 5-star reviews, many of which offer an honest - and gross - depiction of parenting. Each review is brought to life by comedian and mom, Amy Schumer, who provided the voiceover for the commercials.

"There is no better way to shine a light on the realities of parenting and the innovative tools that Frida Baby provides than by highlighting real reviews from parents that have done the dirty work," says Frida President and dad of 4, Eric Hirschhorn. "In fact, the reviews our community of parents wrote were so honest and colorful that we had to turn them into commercials."

Frida, the parent company of Frida Baby and Frida Mom, has never shied away from accurately portraying the realities of parenthood. In 2020, a Frida Mom ad portrayed a new mom's postpartum recovery experience and was rejected from airing on TV for being too "graphic." Last year, Frida Mom showed the often-overlooked struggles with breastfeeding in a spot that made history by showing lactating breasts for the first time on national primetime TV. Now, Frida is once again unapologetically showcasing the unfiltered reality of parenting - this time in all of its boogery, poop-filled realness.

The "Real Reviews" commercials, created in partnership with World Famous, are now airing on Hulu and YouTube , and additional real reviews will be featured in native ad formats for Instagram Stories and Reels. Frida Baby's cult-favorite products are available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, BuyBuyBaby and FridaBaby.com.

