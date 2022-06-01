New research: 97% of honeymoon plans were thwarted by the pandemic, leading to the rise of the 'mega-moon'

Expedia survey reveals the top trends and destinations for post-pandemic honeymooners

SEATTLE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New findings from leading travel app Expedia® reveal that honeymoons are the next big thing poised for a post-pandemic glow-up. A recent study1 conducted by the travel giant found that an astounding 97% of honeymoon plans were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly every couple forced to cancel, pare down or postpone their post-nuptial trips over the last two years. Now, with an estimated 4.7 million weddings expected to take place in 2022-20232, lovebirds are embracing a bigger and better way to honeymoon.

Top trends uncovered by the Expedia survey, which polled 1,500 couples, include:

Trips instead of toasters: 65% are more likely to add a honeymoon fund to their wedding registry, prompted by the pandemic to prioritize their once-in-a-lifetime trip over traditional registry items.

Mega-moons: More than half (53%) plan to spend more on their honeymoons than they originally budgeted and 59% are more interested now in going to a bucket list destination.

Duo-moons: 83% of those in a relationship are planning a "duo-moon" or multiple honeymoons, such as a quick trip immediately following the wedding and an extended trip later.

Redo-moons: 54% of married couples are not completely satisfied with the honeymoon they took during the pandemic and want a "do-over."

"Coming out of the pandemic, couples are clearly determined to have an epic honeymoon," says Christie Hudson, head of U.S. public relations for Expedia. "For many couples that will include flights, luxurious accommodations and even romantic in-destination activities. Luckily, it's easy for couples to plan their ultimate honeymoon and save hundreds of dollars when they bundle everything for their trip on Expedia."

Honeymoon checklists include romance and relaxation

After the stress of postponed plans, many couples are looking forward to enjoying some R&R during their honeymoons. According to the survey, the most popular itinerary includes an all-inclusive resort (45%), romantic activities such as hot air balloon rides or sunset boat cruises (54%) and pampering (52%).

However, couples are split on the type of destination they desire, with beach and tropical destinations (19%) scarcely more popular than a multi-destination trip (18%), city escape (16%) or national park visit (15%).

The top sought-after honeymoons to take in 2022

Expedia polled couples on where they would most like to go for their post-pandemic honeymoon and the results were all over the map, in the best way possible. Read on and follow the links to the Expedia Explore blog to check out an expertly curated itinerary for each dreamy destination below, inclusive of where to stay and what to do.

United Kingdom : A multi-city itinerary exploring Scotland and England by train : A multi-city itinerary exploringandby train Dubai : Straddle the line of beach and big city luxury : Straddle the line of beach and big city luxury Paris : Honeymoon in the most romantic place in the world : Honeymoon in the most romantic place in the world Florida : A Florida honeymoon two ways in Palm Beach or Surfside , Miami : Ahoneymoon two ways inor Los Angeles : How to enjoy La La Land as newlyweds : How to enjoy La La Land as newlyweds Spain : A fairytale honeymoon through Madrid and Seville : A fairytale honeymoon throughand Italy : La dolce vita in Rome , Naples and the Amalfi Coast : La dolce vita inand the Amalfi Coast St. Lucia : The clear waters, lush rainforests and Pitons are calling : The clear waters, lush rainforests and Pitons are calling Iceland : Choose your own adventure exploring Iceland : Choose your own adventure exploring Maldives : Check private island living off the bucket list : Check private island living off the bucket list

Start planning an unforgettable honeymoon, including dreamy destinations, couple-friendly hotels, and activities for two, by visiting Expedia's Honeymoon Hub.

1 In partnership with OnePoll. Surveyed 1,701 respondents from April 1, 2022 to April 12, 2022. The survey was conducted online using panel members who are credited to participate in surveys. Focused on U.S. adults who are married, cohabitating or in a relationship.

2 Source: The Wedding Report https://wedding.report/index.cfm/action/blog/view/post/pid/1606/title/2021_Covid_19_Wedding_Market_Update

