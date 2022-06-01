Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement with Adirondack Farms to Convert Dairy Manure to Renewable Natural Gas

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today announced an agreement to construct, own and operate a new biodigester system with Adirondack Farms in Clinton County, New York for the production of renewable natural gas ("RNG"). This project further expands the portfolio of clean energy investments under the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Suburban Renewable Energy, LLC ("Suburban Renewables"), which was formed in January 2022 to support the Partnership's strategic goal of building a renewable energy platform.

RNG will be produced by taking the manure from dairy cows at Adirondack Farms and processing it through a digester. Through the process of anaerobic digestion, microorganisms inside the digester will break down the organic material, converting it into RNG and a nutrient-rich material, also known as digestate. RNG will then be delivered to the natural gas distribution system, and the nutrient-rich digestate material will be used by the farm. The digestate is separated further, providing Adirondack Farms with dry, soft materials that is used for cow bedding, and a natural fertilizer that is used in the fields to grow feed for the cows.

"Through our Suburban Renewables platform, we continue to grow our portfolio of renewable energy investments in support of an economy-wide transition to a sustainable energy future. To effectively tackle environmental challenges, innovative new renewable energy sources are required to complement the clean air and climate benefits offered by traditional propane," said Michael Stivala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Suburban Propane. "Our investment in a digester system at Adirondack Farms is the latest endeavor in our ongoing commitment to bring renewable energy to local communities. Partnering with a family farm that has such a deep history and commitment to the people of upstate New York, such as Adirondack Farms, enables us to share our vision of providing safe and clean renewable energy from dairy manure."

"Farmers are the original stewards of the land, and we are stepping up and doing our part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At Adirondack Farms, we're constantly evolving and innovating to ensure we remain viable in a competitive marketplace while keeping the preservation of our natural resources a top priority," said Adirondack Farms Partner Jon Rulfs. "Our new partnership with Suburban Propane provides us with the tools needed to take these recycling efforts to a new level, resulting in the production of renewable natural gas. We realize we're only a small part of a larger effort to combat climate change, but we want to show how the dairy industry is a leader in the effort to reduce emissions for our communities."



Suburban Propane remains committed to investing in advanced renewable energy technologies and innovative approaches to foster the transition to a sustainable energy future. The collaboration with Adirondack Farms will create a revenue opportunity for both Suburban Renewables and Adirondack Farms, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and enable the production of renewable natural gas. This latest investment can also support the Partnership's existing investments in Oberon Fuels, Inc., a producer of low-carbon, renewable dimethyl ether, and Independence Hydrogen Inc., a developer of a gaseous hydrogen ecosystem to deliver locally-sourced hydrogen to local markets. For more information, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com/adk

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit suburbanpropane.com.

About Adirondack Farms

A family dairy farm located in Clinton County, New York – Adirondack Farms works every day to prioritize the comfort and care of the cows, skills, and success of the team, and protection and preservation of the environment. Adirondack Farms aims to produce the highest-quality milk for consumers, and by using science-based management practices to recycle and reuse materials, the farm is continuously working to be a good neighbor and reduce its carbon footprint. For additional information on Adirondack Farms, please visit adirondackfarms.net or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @adirondackfarms.

