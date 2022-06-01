Tropical Forest Products' Black Label™ Expands Distribution in the Upper Midwest and Southeast with Weekes Forest Products, Inc.

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products has announced that its premium Black Label™ brand of Ipe and other tropical hardwoods will expand distribution in the upper Midwest and Southeast through a partnership with Weekes Forest Products, based in St. Paul, Minn. Weekes will distribute the full line of Black Label products through its seven distribution centers.

Dedicated to sustainability, all Black Label hardwoods are carefully and 100% legally sourced from South America. Taking into account the age, size and productive wellbeing of the forest, trees used to produce Black Label's lumber are methodically chosen and harvested. The brand's lumber portfolio consists of Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba, Garapa, Angelim and Tigerwood, with a variety of applications ranging from decking, cladding and ceilings to timber sizes and architectural millwork.

"The Black Label brand offers its customers above architectural grade lumber to achieve their vision," said Brian Lotz, Technical Director for Tropical Forest Products. "Expanding our distribution network with Weekes Forest Products will help us meet rising industry demand for certified sustainable tropical hardwoods."

"Weekes is excited to offer Black Label's curated lumber collection," said John H. Lesher - Regional Vice President, Weekes Forest Products. "The addition of Black Label to our product line will provide our customers with beautiful lumber options for any application."

The brand sets a new level of quality for the industry with impeccable strength and impressive performance in every product, thanks to Black Label's kiln-dried process. To earn the name Black Label, every board and hardware accessory must be Premium Architectural Grade or above.

Black Label provides a complete marketing and promotional support program along with a very strong online presence, all with the dealer, contractor, architect, designer and homeowner in mind. Learn more about the superior line of Black Label tropical woods and accessory products at https://blacklabelwood.com. Learn more about Tropical Forest Products at https://WeAreTropical.com or call 905-672-8000.

About Weekes Forest Products

Founded in 1978, Weekes Forest Products is a leading distributor of specialty building materials, commodity and MSR lumber, Engineered Wood Components, and industrial materials. Each of these product groups are supported by our team of experienced specialists, who are considered the best in the industry. Learn more about Weekes Forest Products by visiting www.weekesforest.com or call 651-644-9807.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products, a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Tropical strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber, deliver products on time, maintain commitment to client service, and maintain the best prices in the market.

