VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATON IN JUNE INVESTOR EVENTS

Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

OTCQX: VYGVF
TSX: VOYG
FRA: UCD2

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in June 2022:

Voyager Digital, Ltd. (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)
Voyager Digital, Ltd. (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)(PRNewswire)

June 1st – Craig-Hallum's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
June 7th – LD Micro Invitational
June 8thPiper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
June 21stLytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference
June 23rdBofA Web3 & Digital Assets Day
June 24th – BetterInvesting 70th National Convention

For more information about investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.

About Voyager Digital Ltd

Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost-efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

