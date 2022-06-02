New Social Media Campaign From Bausch + Lomb Aims to Raise Awareness that Cataracts Don't Wait

Campaign Includes Educational Social Media Posts to Broaden Patient Awareness of Cataract Surgery and Care During Cataract Awareness Month

VAUGHAN, ON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced a new social media campaign designed to raise awareness around cataracts and the importance of routine screening for this treatable condition. The campaign will run throughout June during Cataract Awareness Month.

Cataracts are the leading cause of vision loss in the United States and the leading cause of blindness worldwide.1 Cataract surgery is among the most common treatment options for cataracts, and while more than four million cataract surgeries are performed each year in the United States alone, there are still people affected who may delay treatment out of fear.2,3

"As an ophthalmologist, I see first-hand the impact that delaying cataract treatment can have on people's vision and lives," said Cathleen McCabe, M.D., CEO, Eye Health America, and cataract and refractive surgeon, Sarasota, Fla. "Education is critically important toward helping to alleviate the anxiety commonly experienced by patients when contemplating undergoing cataract surgery, even though it is considered one of the safest and most effective surgeries in the United States."3

Throughout the month of June, Bausch + Lomb is publishing educational resources and content on its social media platforms under the hashtag #CataractsDontWait to increase awareness around cataracts and facilitate conversations between those who may be affected and their eye care professionals.

"Bausch + Lomb is proud to educate the public about cataracts, their impact and the importance of routine screenings and not delaying treatment," said Christina Ackermann, president, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb. "Through the campaign message, 'Cataracts Don't Wait', we hope to encourage early and appropriate discussions between those affected and their eye care professionals about potential treatment options to hopefully lessen the potential for avoidable vision loss."

About Cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the eye's lens, which blocks or changes the passage of light into the eye. The lens of the eye is located behind the pupil and the colored iris and is normally transparent. Vision may become blurry or dim because the cataract stops light from properly passing through to the retina. Generally, a cataract does not cause pain, redness or tears.4

In the United States, more than 25 million Americans are estimated to have cataracts, according to the report Future of Vision: Forecasting the Prevalence and Costs of Vision Problems. As the population in America continues to age, the number of cataract cases are projected to increase by 50 percent to 38.5 million by 2032.5

About Cataract Surgery

An ophthalmic surgeon removes the cloudy lens and replaces it with a clear, artificial implant called an intraocular lens (IOL).6 According to the U.S. National Eye Institute, cataract surgery is one of the most common and effective surgical procedures performed in the United States. In most cases, people experience improved vision after the procedure.7

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

References

Prevent Blindness: June Declared Cataract Awareness Month to Educate Public on World's Leading Cause of Vision Loss. Retrieved from https://preventblindness.org/cataract-awareness-month-2020/
Prevent Blindness: Future of Vision: Forecasting the Prevalence and Costs of Vision Problems.

