TIFIN Announces The Launch of Magnifi+ To Stream Investing Insights From Top Financial Professionals After Successful Pilot

The launch includes industry veterans Gary Kaminsky and Susan Krakower joining Magnifi + as Chairman and Chief Creative Officer respectively

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a fintech platform using artificial intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced the launch of their Magnifi+ platform. Magnifi + features investment intelligence from leading financial pros through proprietary and engaging video content. Individuals can learn from Wall Street luminaries and the nation's top financial advisors as they share insights on topics that are trending in the markets and on Magnifi, TIFIN's investment marketplace.

The platform launch comes after a successful six-episode pilot earlier this year that featured financial industry icons such as Jeffrey Gundlach , Kyle Bass , Cathie Wood , Mark Fisher , and others. The program garnered millions of views and sparked a 44% increase in financial advisors registered and using Magnifi for their investment research needs.

"In the last few years, we have seen both the retail investor and financial advisor communities embrace Magnifi as a powerful marketplace to answer investment questions and act on them," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder, and CEO of TIFIN. "Magnifi+ will enhance our offering by providing inspiration that investors can use to ask more questions and help make better investment decisions."

Today's announcement includes two industry veterans, Gary Kaminsky and Susan Krakower , joining Magnifi+. Kaminsky joins as Chairman. He is a former CNBC capital markets editor and host and started his career as a successful money manager with positions including serving as the former Vice-Chairman at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and former MD & Senior Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman. In addition, Susan Krakower joins as Chief Creative Officer of Magnifi +. Susan is a senior media executive with a long, storied history in the financial media industry and was the creative engine behind launching many iconic investment programs including CNBC's Fast Money, Mad Money, and Halftime Report.

"Since joining TIFIN as an advisor two years ago, I have had a chance to work closely with this team and I'm excited to take on new responsibilities to help educate and engage our investor communities," said Gary Kaminsky , Chairman Magnifi+. "I have seen the value add that Magnifi can provide investors and advisors to break through the clutter as they discover investment solutions that meet their individual needs."

"The marketplace wants this kind of targeted content and we recognize that direct-to-consumer streaming is where investors are getting their information now and in the future," said Susan Krakower, Chief Creative Officer of Magnifi+. "Based on the successful pilot, the marketplace has shown that this kind of platform is needed and that's why we are excited to announce the launch of Magnifi+."

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair , a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth, a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers, a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

