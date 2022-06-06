Altair Expands Design Technology for Additive Manufacturing with Acquisition of Gamma

TROY, Mich., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired Gen3D, a startup out of the University of Bath, U.K. Gen3D is a pioneer implementing the implicit geometry method for describing highly complex geometries such as lattice structures in additive manufacturing (AM).

Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair) (PRNewswire)

Gen3D's technology uses next-generation implicit modeling techniques to rapidly create complex geometry not practical with traditional boundary representation (BREP) solid approaches. This allows for components to be designed simply by specifying the functional requirements for the part (loads, holes for fastenings, keep-out zones, ducts for fluid flow etc). Additionally, the technology automatically filters out component geometries that are likely to cause downstream manufacturing issues.

Gen3D's generative design tool empowers engineers to rapidly create complex designs while minimizing the risk of in-print failures. It is used by design engineers for applications such as energy absorption, heat transfer, filtration, and others across industries such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, medical and energy.

"In addition to a powerful technology that helps organizations navigate the challenges of design for additive manufacturing, the Gen3D team brings deep industry knowledge and experience in advanced additive design techniques such as generative design, topology optimization, and lattice structure generation," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair.

The technology will be integrated into Altair Inspire, an intuitive and powerful family of software products that enables simulation-driven design throughout the entire product development lifecycle, from concept to reality. When used early in the design process, the Inspire technology empowers the creation of designs that are focused on both performance and manufacturability and empowers its users to explore, develop, and manufacture high-performance products in a single intuitive development environment.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Jennifer Ristic The Blueshirt Group +1.216.849.3109 Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927 corp-newsroom@altair.com ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Evelyn Gebhardt

+49 7031 6208 0

emea-newsroom@altair.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altair