HeadsUp Entertainment Launches Sports Betting and iGaming Revenue Platforms

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTCPINK: HDUP) is pleased to announce its launch of multiple revenue platforms in the 6 US states and the Province of Ontario that have been approved and offer regulated iGaming and sports betting. HeadsUp's core business since its inception in 2008 has been anchored in the gaming sector and today a major step forward as a licensed and approved affiliate in the white market jurisdictions sets the stage for substantial revenues.

HeadsUp has partnered with Canadian sports entertainment company Enteractive Media Inc on the first of a number of content production initiatives to produce daily content for sports betting customer acquisition. The companies are presenting and hosting multiple panels and main stage presentation at the SIGMA America's iGaming conference in Toronto where gaming industry leaders are congregating for the largest Gaming conference to date in Canada.

HeadsUp and Enteractive together today announce a series of super affiliate agreements, the first with Casino Affiliate Partners which allows their core sports handicapping and information service to monetize their viewership base in the various regulated markets. This agreement allows the GameChangerz brand to market and drive traffic as a sub licensed and approved operator in the 6 US states and Ontario with brands such as Draft Kings, Fan Duel, Points Bet and many of the largest sports book and online casinos in the world. The partnership is expected to have over 60 affiliate revenue deals in place throughout North America.

In addition to the GameChangerz Sports Information service, negotiations are underway to nest the customer acquisition content in both US and Canadian major sports networks as well as working towards launching a daily 30 minute television show in the Ontario market for the start of the NCAAF College Football and NFL seasons. This program will then be syndicated in the US as well as being distributed through multiple social media platforms in short form "call to action" videos designed to target various demographics and regional engagement strategies. The partnership has launched daily content on its website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and has just launched a Subscription Service through Patreon and Discord.

The online casino and sports betting marketplace has shown exponential growth over the past 24 months with the most recent launch of licensed gaming in Ontario. The companies have set substantial targets under this arrangement projecting revenues of USD $1.3m in year 1 and over USD $30m by year 4 with content being produced in studios in Toronto and Calgary with the planned build out of shot box studios in multiple casinos and sports book worldwide. Additional media assets are currently in preproduction and will be announced as they go to market.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms, software and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.