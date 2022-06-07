USCAP announces the appointment of David M. Berman, MD, PhD as the new Editor-in-Chief of Laboratory Investigation

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology is pleased to announce the appointment of David M. Berman, MD, PhD of Queen's University School of Medicine as the new Editor-in-Chief of its scientific journal, Laboratory Investigation. Dr. Berman will take over as head of the journal on January 1, 2023, replacing Gene P. Siegal, MD, PhD, who spent fifteen years as Editor-in-Chief, and increased Laboratory Investigation's submission rate and impact factor to their highest levels in the journal's history.

Laboratory Investigation, a publication of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) has a 2020 Impact Factor of 5.662* and ranks 11/77 in Pathology.

"We are so grateful for all that Dr. Siegal has done for Laboratory Investigation," said USCAP's Executive Vice President Patrick Flaherty. "He has worked tirelessly to uphold the journal's high standards while keeping it current with the evolving fields of pathology and scientific publishing. His work with LI will have a lasting impact on the field of investigative pathology."

Incoming editor David M. Berman, MD PhD is a practicing pathologist and avid research scientist who plans to highlight research that advances pathology as a discipline. The refreshed editorial team and an enhanced social media operation will highlight rigorous research that clarifies mechanisms of disease and enhances their classification.

"Over the past 15 years, Dr. Siegal and his team have made Laboratory Investigation into a leading pathobiology journal with stimulating and timely content and a reputation for efficient, high-quality review," said Dr. Berman. "Building on this momentum as Editor-in-Chief, I will position Laboratory Investigation as the go-to resource for those who want to see how advances in science and technology are impacting pathology."

About USCAP: The United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) is dedicated to creating a better pathologist. It accomplishes this through its mission to provide the ultimate in continuing medical education and translational research to improve practices and patient outcomes globally.

About Laboratory Investigation: Laboratory Investigation is an international journal owned by The United States & Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) . Laboratory Investigation offers prompt publication of high-quality original research in all biomedical disciplines relating to the understanding of human disease and the application of new methods to the diagnosis of disease. Both human and experimental studies are welcome.

