AdQuick.com and Lob Partner To Deliver Direct Mail Retargeting of Out-of-Home Ad Exposures

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform in the world, today announces a partnership with Lob , the leading direct mail automation platform, to provide customers with cross-channel direct mail retargeting. This partnership enables advertisers to easily and effectively deliver direct mail advertising to an audience of consumers that have been previously exposed to outdoor ads.

"It's well-known that increasing the number and diversity of consumer touchpoints boosts response rates –– and that OOH, in particular, enhances the effectiveness of other channels," said Matthew O'Connor, chief executive officer of AdQuick. "With the increasing decline in digital ad effectiveness, savvy marketers are actively seeking to diversify their media mix. By partnering with Lob, we're pumped to make it easy for marketers to amplify the effectiveness of both their out-of-home ad campaigns and direct mail initiatives through coordinated, targeted, cross-channel campaigns."

The direct mail retargeting capability is made possible through the use of mobile device location data to track OOH ad exposure. AdQuick shares mobile device identifiers of consumers who have been exposed to OOH ads, and Lob seamlessly ships physical direct mail pieces to these same consumers. Lob offers hyper-personalization and customization options in a number of engaging direct mail formats, like postcards and letters. Delivery can happen at any scale and frequency, meaning that advertisers don't need to invest millions to capitalize on the benefits of coordinated, omnichannel campaigns. Both platforms offer end-to-end analytics and campaign attribution to enable robust campaign performance measurement for their respective channels and measurable ROI.

"Lob is proud to partner with AdQuick and continue to reinvent the use of direct mail for modern marketers by leveraging data from out-of-home advertising," said Scott Cunningham, head of partnerships for Lob. "Direct mail and outdoor advertising are two necessary marketing mediums that are ripe for enabling data-driven advertising. We look forward to pushing the envelope with one of the most innovative OOH marketplaces available."

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Lob

Lob is the only direct mail automation platform for the digital age. Lob's platform automates the direct mail execution process for enterprises, at any scale — from creation, printing, postage, delivery, and sustainability with end-to-end analytics and campaign attribution. Over 10,000 businesses trust Lob to transform their direct mail into intelligent mail.

Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Lob is venture-backed by Y Combinator, Polaris Partners, Floodgate, and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://lob.com.

