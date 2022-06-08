BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, commented, "Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to serve our customers with operational resilience. BEST Global continued its strong growth momentum and finished the quarter with 25% year-over-year ("YOY") volume increase in SEA. As we continued with our Strategic Refocusing Program, we are winding down our BEST UCargo and Capital business lines, which gives us a much leaner organization and lower cost structure. At end of the first quarter, we have a net cash position of RMB1.5 billion.
"During the quarter, BEST Freight maintained its industry-leading position and achieved notable service quality improvements. Freight's on-time delivery rate has improved by 14% YOY. Supply Chain Management remains our key differentiator as it empowers our customers with digitalized end-to-end logistics solutions. It is also the heart of our cross-segment synergies; significantly benefiting Freight and Global by supporting its customer's transportation and global logistics needs. Among SCM's top customers, more than 20% use our Freight service.
"We believe the activities of supply chain and logistics business will pick up quickly in China and SEA as the pandemic eases. Information technology-driven and integrated supply chain and logistics solutions will be in high demand to support such growth. BEST's strengths in technology, domestic and international end-to-end supply chain and logistics capabilities, as well as our broad customer base in China coupled with strong cash position will allow us to capture this growth opportunity and on the path to profitability." concluded Mr. Chou.
Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our first quarter revenue, excluding UCargo and Capital, declined by 4.6% YOY. Given the pandemic-related disruptions and other macro environment uncertainties, our performance is a testament to our strong business resilience. Our balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments were RMB5.3 billion at the end of the first quarter. Supported by our robust balance sheet, our emphasis on service quality and operational efficiency will strengthen our core competencies in Freight, integrated Supply Chain Management and Global logistics solutions, building a solid foundation for future growth and profitability."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(1)
For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:(2)
- Revenue was RMB1,802.6 million (US$284.4 million) compared to RMB2,783.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The revenue decrease was primarily due to the winding-down of the UCargo business line. Revenue generated from UCargo business was approximately RMB19.4 million (US$3.1 million) compared with RMB868.7 million in the same quarter of 2021, a decrease of 97.8%.
- Gross Loss was RMB76.8 million (US$12.1 million), compared to gross profit of RMB51.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to winding down of the Capital business line and increased unit cost of Freight business, mainly resulting from higher fuel cost. Gross Loss Margin was 4.3%, compared to a Gross Profit Margin of 1.9% in the first quarter of 2021.
- Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB379.9 million (US$59.9 million), compared to RMB191.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations(3)(4) was RMB359.2 million (US$56.7 million), compared to RMB169.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Diluted loss per ADS(5) from continuing operations was negative RMB4.60 (US$0.73), compared to negative RMB2.40 in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS(3)(4) from continuing operations was negative RMB4.33 (US$0.68), compared to negative RMB2.12 in the first quarter of 2021.
- EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB315.3 million (US$49.7 million), compared to negative RMB120.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5) from continuing operations was negative RMB294.6 million (US$46.5 million), compared to negative RMB98.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS(7)
BEST Freight – In the first quarter of 2022, the Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 22.2% of total volume during the quarter, up 5.6 ppts YOY. The logistics industry has been significantly affected by the resurgences of the pandemic. Freight's volume decreased by 13.5% YOY, as parts of its operations, particularly some of its transportation fleet, hubs and sortation centers, have been restricted due to the pandemic.
Freight continued to implement measures to strengthen its network coverage and service quality including automation in certain major sortation centers and expansion of franchise network. These efforts have delivered immediate results. In the first quarter, Freight's on-time delivery rate improved by 14.0% YOY.
BEST UCargo's operations and financial results are now consolidated with BEST Freight.
BEST Supply Chain Management – During the first quarter of 2022, the Company continued to grow its B2B2C fulfillment network and distribution capabilities ("Cloud OFCs") while prioritizing higher-margin accounts. Due to discontinuation of certain low-margin legacy customers, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased 13.3% YOY to 87.3 million in the first quarter, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 2.4% to 54.1 million. Supply Chain Management's gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.3%, decreased by 1.1 ppts YOY, primarily due to restrictions on certain warehouses caused by the pandemic.
BEST Global – Despite the ongoing pandemic and disruption in its supply chains, Global continued to expand its market share in SEA. Its parcel volume reached 38.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 24.5% YOY. Parcel volumes in Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, increased by 67.7%, 67.6% and 72.0%, respectively. In addition to the positive development in SEA, U.S. operations reached breakeven last year and continued to be profitable in the first quarter of 2022.
Others
As part of its strategic refocusing plan, the Company continued to wind down its Capital business line in the first quarter of 2022.
Key Operational Metrics
Three Months Ended
% Change YOY
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021 vs
2022 vs
2021
Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)
1,074
1,945
1,683
81.0%
(13.5%)
Supply Chain Management
83,596
100,784
87,347
20.6%
(13.3%)
Global Parcel Volume in SEA
8,840
30,841
38,390
248.9%
24.5%
FINANCIAL RESULTS(8)
For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% Change
Total Freight
2,043,186
73.4%
1,092,814
172,387
60.6%
(46.5%)
-Freight
1,174,493
42.2%
1,073,460
169,334
59.6%
(8.6%)
-Legacy UCargo
868,693
31.2%
19,354
3,053
1.0%
(97.8%)
Supply Chain
447,661
16.1%
408,962
64,512
22.7%
(8.6%)
Global
250,422
9.0%
268,709
42,388
14.9%
7.3%
Others(9)
42,290
1.5%
32,100
5,064
1.8%
(24.1%)
Total Revenue
2,783,559
100.0%
1,802,585
284,351
100.0%
(35.2%)
- Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,092.8 million (US$172.4million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared with RMB2,043.2 million in the same period of last year; of which, RMB19.4 million and RMB868.7 million were from the legacy UCargo business line. Freight service revenue excluding legacy UCargo business decreased by 8.6% YOY resulting from a 13.5% decrease in freight volume, partially offset by a 4.5% increase in ASP per tonne.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 8.6% YOY to RMB409.0 million (US$64.5 million) for the first quarter of 2022 from RMB447.7million in the same period of last year, primarily due to discontinuation of certain low-margin legacy accounts.
- Global Service Revenue increased by 7.3% YOY to RMB268.7 million (US$42.4 million) for the first quarter of 2022 from RMB250.4 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to parcel volume growth in SEA.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
% of
YOY
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
Total Freight
(2,029,952)
99.4%
(1,170,314)
(184,612)
107.1%
7.7ppt
-Freight
(1,173,930)
100.0%
(1,144,613)
(180,558)
106.6%
6.6ppt
-Legacy UCargo
(856,022)
98.5%
(25,701)
(4,054)
132.8%
34.3ppt
Supply Chain
(423,506)
94.6%
(391,207)
(61,711)
95.7%
1.1ppt
Global
(265,102)
105.9%
(285,678)
(45,065)
106.3%
0.4ppt
Others
(13,307)
31.5%
(32,225)
(5,083)
100.4%
68.9ppt
Total Cost of Revenue
(2,731,867)
98.1%
(1,879,424)
(296,471)
104.3%
6.2ppt
- Cost of Revenue for Freight excluding legacy UCargo business was RMB1,144.6 million or 106.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. The 6.6 ppts increase YOY in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher fuel cost and additional costs caused by the pandemic.
- Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB391.2 million or 95.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. The 1.1 ppts increase YOY in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to restrictions on certain warehouses caused by the pandemic.
- Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB285.7 million or 106.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. The 0.4 ppts increase YOY in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to additional costs caused by the pandemic and higher fuel cost; partially offset by increased parcel volume.
- Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB 32.2 million or 100.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. The 68.9 ppts increase YOY in cost revenue as percentage of revenue was primarily due to winding down of BEST Capital business line.
Gross Loss was RMB76.8 million (US$12.1 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to gross profit of RMB51.7 million in the first quarter of 2021; Gross Margin was negative 4.3%, compared to positive 1.9% in the first quarter of 2021.
Operating Expenses
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB255.0 million (US$40.2 million) or 14.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB249.8 million or 9.0% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the expenses associated with winding down the Capital business.
Research and Development Expenses were RMB33.2million (US$5.2 million) or 1.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB40.1 million, or 1.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced headcount.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB20.7 million (US$3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB27.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, RMB0.05 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB18.2 million (US$2.9 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations
Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB379.9 million (US$59.9 million), compared to RMB191.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB359.2 million (US$56.7 million), compared to RMB169.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations
Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022 was negative RMB4.60 (US$0.73), compared to negative RMB2.4 in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022 was negative RMB4.33 (US$0.68), compared to negative RMB2.12 in the first quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022 was negative RMB294.6 million (US$46.5million), compared to negative RMB98.5million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022 was negative 16.3%, compared to negative 3.5% in the same period of 2021.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB5,261.1 million (US$829.9 million), compared to RMB3,389.0 million as of March 31, 2021.
Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities
Net cash used in continuing operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB304.1 million (US$48.0 million), compared to RMB47.9 million of net cash generated from continuing operating activities in the same period of 2021. The increase in net cash used in operating activities was mainly due to the increased net loss and catch-up payments to vendors in the first quarter of 2022.
Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")
CAPEX was RMB49.1 million (US$7.7 million), or 2.7% of total revenue in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to CAPEX of RMB74.7 million, or 2.7% of total revenue, in the same period of 2021.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of May 31, 2022, the Company had approximately 392.5 million ordinary shares outstanding(10). Each American Depositary Share represents five (5) Class A ordinary shares.
As previously announced, effective from May 20, 2022, the Company has changed the ratio of its American Depositary Shares to its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, from the original ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) Class A ordinary share, to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary shares.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Due to the uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company renounces, and does not affirm, its previous financial guidance given in its results announcement dated March 8, 2022. Accordingly, the Company is not providing any financial guidance or revenue outlook at this time. We are driving each of our business units toward a speedy recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
Please visit the Company's investor relations website to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a corporate presentation will be available at the same site.
ABOUT BEST INC.
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and SEA. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management, and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to compete effectively; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenue
Freight
2,043,186
1,092,814
172,387
-Freight
1,174,493
1,073,460
169,334
-Legacy UCargo
868,693
19,354
3,053
Supply Chain Management
447,661
408,962
64,512
Global
250,422
268,709
42,388
Others
42,290
32,100
5,064
Total Revenue
2,783,559
1,802,585
284,351
Cost of Revenue
Freight
(2,029,952)
(1,170,314)
(184,612)
Supply Chain Management
(423,506)
(391,207)
(61,711)
Global
(265,102)
(285,678)
(45,065)
Others
(13,307)
(32,225)
(5,083)
Total Cost of Revenue
(2,731,867)
(1,879,424)
(296,471)
Gross Profit/(Loss)
51,692
(76,839)
(12,120)
Selling Expenses
(55,081)
(54,926)
(8,664)
General and Administrative
(194,680)
(200,054) (11)
(31,558)
Research and
Development Expenses
(40,065)
(33,175)
(5,233)
Other operating
41,718
2,640
416
Loss from Operations
(196,416)
(362,354)
(57,159)
Interest Income
11,707
15,618
2,464
Interest Expense
(35,512)
(26,422)
(4,168)
Foreign Exchange Gain
800
4,845
764
Other Income
40,735
16,109
2,541
Other Expense
(8,242)
(27,476)
(4,334)
Loss before Income Tax
(186,928)
(379,680)
(59,892)
Income Tax Expense
(4,290)
(219)
(35)
Loss before Share of Net
(191,218)
(379,899)
(59,927)
Share of Net Loss of Equity
-
-
-
Net Loss from continuing
(191,218)
(379,899)
(59,927)
Net loss from discontinued
(427,087)
(284)
(45)
Net Loss
(618,305)
(380,183)
(59,972)
Net loss attributable to non-
(5,410)
(20,878)
(3,293)
Net Loss attributable to
(612,895)
(359,305)
(56,679)
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of December 31,2021
As of March 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,571,745
2,053,610
323,949
Restricted Cash
675,159
599,920
94,635
Accounts and Notes Receivables
827,631
752,397
118,690
Inventories
25,622
24,295
3,832
Prepayments and Other Current
1,172,472
1,013,868
159,933
Short‑term Investments
147,359
1,297,440
204,666
Amounts Due from Related Parties
125,198
97,585
15,394
Lease Rental Receivables
298,364
223,073
35,189
Total Current Assets
6,843,550
6,062,188
956,288
Non‑current Assets
Property and Equipment, Net
762,642
748,443
118,064
Intangible Assets, Net
55,684
59,273
9,350
Long‑term Investments
219,171
189,171
29,841
Goodwill
54,135
54,135
8,540
Non‑current Deposits
92,866
83,257
13,133
Other Non‑current Assets
111,640
83,478
13,168
Restricted Cash
1,069,244
1,310,141
206,670
Lease Rental Receivables
235,429
168,478
26,577
Operating Lease Right-of-use
1,899,522
1,785,192
281,607
Total non‑current Assets
4,500,333
4,481,568
706,950
Total Assets
11,343,883
10,543,756
1,663,238
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Current Liabilities
Long-term borrowings-current
287,814
239,382
37,762
Convertible Senior Notes held by
633,475
632,259
99,736
Convertible Senior Notes held by
633,475
632,259
99,736
Short‑term Bank Loans
530,495
410,156
64,701
Accounts and Notes Payable
1,353,150
1,373,396
216,648
Income Tax Payable
587
350
55
Customer Advances and Deposits
298,353
292,141
46,084
Accrued Expenses and Other
1,591,639
1,387,461
218,867
Financing Lease Liabilities
1,851
1,699
268
Operating Lease Liabilities
518,248
493,438
77,838
Amounts Due to Related Parties
2,763
11,430
1,803
Total Current Liabilities
5,851,850
5,473,971
863,498
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)
(In Thousands)
As of December 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Non-current Liabilities
Convertible senior notes held by
related parties
955,097
951,467
150,090
Long-term borrowings
67,080
32,702
5,159
Operating Lease Liabilities
1,456,843
1,374,940
216,891
Financing Lease Liabilities
2,121
2,104
332
Other Non‑current Liabilities
24,261
25,034
3,949
Long-term Bank Loans
769,767
841,231
132,701
Total Non‑current Liabilities
3,275,169
3,227,478
509,122
Total Liabilities
9,127,019
8,701,449
1,372,620
Mezzanine Equity:
Convertible Non-controlling Interests
191,865
191,865
30,266
Total mezzanine equity
191,865
191,865
30,266
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
25,988
25,988
4,100
Treasury Shares
(113,031)
(28,824)
(4,547)
Additional Paid‑In Capital
19,522,173
19,457,107
3,069,284
Statutory reserves
167
-
-
Accumulated Deficit
(17,471,716)
(17,843,712) (12)
(2,814,776)
Accumulated Other
107,379
93,050
14,678
BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity
2,070,960
1,703,609
268,739
Non-controlling Interests
(45,961)
(53,167)
(8,387)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,024,999
1,650,442
260,352
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity
11,343,883
10,543,756
1,663,238
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from/(used in)
47,887
(304,096)
(47,970)
Net cash used in discontinued
(705,838)
-
-
Net cash used in operating
(657,951)
(304,096)
(47,970)
Net cash generated from/(used in)
150,074
(879,542)
(138,744)
Net cash used in discontinued
(127,278)
-
-
Net cash generated from/(used in)
22,796
(879,542)
(138,744)
Net cash generated from/(used in)
274,100
(145,284)
(22,918)
Net cash used in discontinued
(172,653)
-
-
Net cash generated from/(used in)
101,447
(145,284)
(22,918)
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and
6,716
(23,555)
(3,716)
Net decrease in Cash and Cash
(526,992)
(1,352,477)
(213,348)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
4,209,121
5,316,148
838,602
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
3,682,129
3,963,671
625,254
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents,
588,824
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
Restricted Cash from continuing
3,093,305
3,963,671
625,254
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:
Table 4 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended March31, 2022
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated(13)
Total
Net Loss
(173,111)
(20,768)
(70,976)
(57,376)
(57,668)
(379,899)
Add
Depreciation &
20,257
10,484
5,110
13,317
4,391
53,559
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
26,422
26,422
Income Tax Expense
-
12
18
189
-
219
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(15,618)
(15,618)
EBITDA
(152,854)
(10,272)
(65,848)
(43,870)
(42,473)
(315,317)
Add
Share-based
2,953
1,822
2,428
143
13,337
20,683
Compensation
Adjusted EBITDA
(149,901)
(8,450)
(63,420)
(43,727)
(29,136)
(294,634)
Adjusted EBITDA
(13.7%)
(2.1%)
（23.6%)
(136.2%)
-
(16.3%)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated(14)
Total
Net (Loss)/Income
(57,629)
(11,965)
(58,244)
5,296
(68,676)
(191,218)
Add
Depreciation &
21,597
10,227
4,174
343
6,767
43,108
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
35,512
35,512
Income Tax Expense
-
9
-
4,281
-
4,290
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(11,707)
(11,707)
EBITDA
(36,032)
(1,729)
(54,070)
9,920
(38,104)
(120,015)
Add
Share-based
3,162
1,896
2,150
146
19,704
27,058
Compensation
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(5,562)
(5,562)
Adjusted EBITDA
(32,870)
167
(51,920)
10,066
(23,962)
(98,519)
Adjusted EBITDA
(1.6%)
0.0%
(20.7%)
23.8%
-
(3.5%)
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss) margin for the periods indicated:
Table 5 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated(15)
Total
Net Loss
(173,111)
(20,768)
(70,976)
(57,376)
(57,668)
(379,899)
Add
Share-based
Compensation Expenses
2,953
1,822
2,428
143
13,337
20,683
Non-GAAP Net
(170,158)
(18,946)
(68,548)
(57,233)
(44,331)
(359,216)
Non-GAAP Net
(15.6%)
(4.6%)
(25.5%)
(178.3%)
-
(19.9%)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated(16)
Total
Net (Loss)/Income
(57,629)
(11,965)
(58,244)
5,296
(68,676)
(191,218)
Add
Share-based
Compensation Expenses
3,162
1,896
2,150
146
19,704
27,058
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(5,562)
(5,562)
Non-GAAP Net
(54,467)
(10,069)
(56,094)
5,442
(54,534)
(169,722)
Non-GAAP Net
(2.7%)
(2.2%)
(22.4%)
12.9%
-
(6.1%)
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:
Table 6 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
(In '000)
RMB
US$
Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
(359,021)
(56,634)
Add
Share-based Compensation Expenses
20,683
3,263
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary
(338,338)
(53,371)
Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares
Diluted
390,274,553
390,274,553
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
390,274,553
390,274,553
Diluted loss per ordinary share
(0.92)
(0.15)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per
0.05
0.01
Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share
(0.87)
(0.14)
Diluted loss per ADS
(4.60)
(0.73)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS
0.27
0.05
Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS
(4.33)
(0.68)
(1) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
(2) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.
(3) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
(4) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.
(5) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period.
(6) EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
(7) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
(8) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.
(9) "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business units. Results from UCargo's legacy contracts with external customers are now reported under "Freight" segment and prior period segment information were retrospectively revised to conform to current period presentation.
(10) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.
(11) Including additional expenses associated with winding down the Capital business line of RMB28,005.
(12) Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB8,349,905.
(13) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
(14) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
(15) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
(16) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
