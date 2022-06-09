Leading sustainable period care brand The Flex Co. wins three prestigious Red Dot Awards for outstanding product design

The Red Dot Awards seek out the year's best products and crown those who have achieved design excellence and product innovation

VENICE, CA, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Red Dot Awards, an internationally recognized competition in search of outstanding design achievements and product innovations, recently named The Flex Co. the winner of three awards. For over 60 years, the "Red Dot" award for product design has been highly sought out by companies due to its prestige and credible endorsement. It is the global seal of quality for good design.

The Flex Reusable Menstrual Disc & The Flex Plant+ Disc were awarded ate The Red Dot Award (CNW Group/The Flex Co.) (PRNewswire)

The Red Dot Jury consists of an independent panel of 48 experts from 23 countries who assess each product and use their expertise to identify the year's best and most innovative products. Products selected offer functionality, beautiful aesthetics, innovation, and exemplify outstanding design as their universal factor.

"In this year of the competition, I have been particularly struck by the exceptional creativity shown by the award-winning products," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot."It is really impressive and praiseworthy that there are still designs out there that can surprise us with their form and functionality. This makes it clear that design cannot be restricted or brought to a standstill by unfavorable circumstances. On the contrary: more and more new ideas and creations emerge, and futuristic techniques are developed. The fact that the quality of these products equals their level of innovation makes them well-deserved winners in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022."

The Flex Co. created a new category of sustainable menstrual care products that can be worn comfortably for up to 12 hours and produces less waste than traditional tampons and pads. The award-winning Flex products are made of hypoallergenic, body-safe, 100% medical-grade materials and do not disrupt vaginal PH. Manufactured in Canada, Flex products are made without BPA, phthalates, or natural rubber latex.

Flex Plant+ Disc, awarded in the Personal Care, Wellness and Beauty category, is the first and only plant-based disposable menstrual disc on the market. It is also the only plant-based medical device that can be safely worn inside the body for up to 12 hours.

Flex Reusable Disc, awarded in both the Innovative Products and Personal Care, Wellness and Beauty categories, is the only zero-waste disc engineered to be as easy to insert and remove as the best-selling Flex Disc. As an alternative to tampons, Flex Reusable Disc is the world's first 100% reusable menstrual disc made from a dual silicone construction that provides all-day comfort and 12-hour leak protection, with a patented beginner-friendly notch that makes insertion easy.

"We are thrilled to be given these prestigious awards. It is an honor of a lifetime to have the Red Dot Jury recognize Flex for setting new standards in our category," says Lauren Schulte Wang, Founder and CEO of The Flex Co. "Being presented with this award validates our commitment to R&D and creating truly innovative, sustainable, life-changing products for our Uterati community."

Roughly 20,000 design professionals, companies, and organizations globally take part in hopes of receiving a distinction and being named one of the best in the world. Past winners include Apple, Braun, Google, LG Electronics, and Sony. Flex products will be showcased in the Red Dot Design Museum on the Zollverein UNESCO world heritage site in Essen, Germany from June 2022 to May 2023.

About The Flex Co.

The Flex Co. is the top-selling sustainable period care brand known for creating highly differentiated, innovative products. Their patented product portfolio, including Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Flex Reusable Disc™, Flex Plant+ Disc™, Softdisc®, and Softcup®, is sold in nearly 30,000 retailers in the United States. Based in Venice, California, The Flex Co. is FDA-registered and is the sole designer of its products, which are manufactured in the United States and Canada. Learn more at Flexfits.com , and join our #uterati customer community on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About the Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication projects and brands as well as prototypes and concepts. The distinction "Red Dot" is an internationally recognized seal of excellent design.

