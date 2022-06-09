National Capital's Leading Deal Teams, Deals, and Growth Companies Honored at 20th Annual Corporate Growth Awards

ACG National Capital honors the best and brightest from the region's growth community

MCLEAN, Va., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, ACG National Capital, the region's preeminent association for middle-market business leaders and dealmakers focused on driving growth, presented Corporate Growth Awards to the region's leading executives and business at their 20th Annual Corporate Growth Awards Gala in McLean, VA.

These prestigious awards recognize the most transformational deals, top executives, and fastest growing companies in what is one of the country's largest economies, and most active deal communities.

Corporate Growth Awards are presented to the executives, companies and deal teams that were individually selected by the chapter's Awards Committee from a long list of nominations for their accomplishments in crafting and executing on successful growth strategies.

Whether leveraging M&A transactions, or a strong commitment to organic growth, the companies and executives honored with Corporate Growth Awards represent the most successful in the National Capital Region's incredibly crowded and competitive business community.

"There are few business communities and economies in America that rival the National Capital region in size and deal activity," said Andy McEnroe, the 2022 Corporate Growth Awards Committee Chair and a Managing Director in the Defense and Government Services Investment Banking group at Raymond James. "While many companies have flourished in a rebounding, post-COVID economy, these executives, deals, and organizations stood alone as the most impressive in the past year. These are truly some of the most impressive organizations and individuals that we've honored in the storied, twenty-year history of these awards."

The winners of the 20th Annual Corporate Growth Awards are:

Deal of the Year (Under $50M ): Buchanan & Edwards acquires RenXTech

Deal of the Year ( $50M - $250M ): Robotic Research Series A Equity Raise ( $228M )

Deal of the Year ( $250M - $1B ): Jacobs acquires BlackLynx

Deal of the Year (More than $1 Billion ): Accenture Federal Services acquires Novetta

Deal Team of the Year (Public Company): The AES Corporation

Deal Team of the Year (Growth Equity or Venture Capital Firm): Razor's Edge Ventures

Deal Team of the Year (Private Equity Firm): Arlington Capital Partners

Emerging Growth Company of the Year (Under $25M ): cBEYONData

Corporate Growth Company of the Year ( $25M - $75M ): Caribou

Corporate Growth Company of the Year ( $75M - $250M ): Two Six Technologies

Corporate Growth Company of the Year (More than $250M ): Avantus Federal

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital is a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland. The chapter is part of a vibrant community of 15,000 middle market corporate growth professionals, working and thriving in a variety of roles, markets and industries with a focus on M&A within the middle market.

ACG National Capital's veteran leadership and its membership of more than 400 executives and business leaders have participated in nearly every recent M&A transaction completed in the D.C. metro region. For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ACG National Capital