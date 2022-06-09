PCOM Georgia Graduates 236 Physicians, Pharmacists and Physical Therapists

SUWANEE, Ga., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCOM Georgia in Suwanee recently graduated 236 doctoral students from the Ameris Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Family members and friends gathered to celebrate the 123 doctor of osteopathic medicine students, 73 doctor of pharmacy students and 40 doctor of physical therapy students who completed their professional education.

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine President and CEO Jay Feldstein '81 addressed the graduates. He said, "At PCOM Georgia, you have acquired vital knowledge, critical thinking, and clinical skills. You have learned, too, how to pivot and adapt, and how to meet challenges with courage and determination. And resilience. I have never been more proud of a class of students. Go. Step out into the chaos and make use of your gifts for the betterment of the world!"

PCOM alumni Anthony J. Silvagni, DO '82, PharmD, MSc, FACOFP dist., FCPP, FAFPE, was the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony. He was an educator for more than 50 years. Most notably, he is the former dean of osteopathic medicine at the Nova Southeastern University - Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (NSU-KPCOM), serving from 1998 to 2015.

He requested that the graduates work together in health care as a team. "No profession, or more importantly individual professionals, can practice well completely independent in today's complicated and rapidly changing healthcare environment," he said. "Today absolutely requires teamwork among all health professionals. Respect each other's strengths and work together to give the best patient care possible."

During the ceremony, Walter C. Ehrenfeuchter, DO '79, FAAO, was recognized as a professor emeritus. With a distinguished career in medicine and medical education, Dr. Ehrenfeuchter served students and patients as a faculty member at PCOM for a total of 40 years. But, before being employed at the college, he was affiliated with PCOM as a student, intern and resident. He most recently served as a professor and chair of the PCOM Georgia Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine for 16 years, retiring in June 2021.

As they were summoned to the stage, the graduates received their diplomas and were hooded, before reciting the oaths of their respective professions.

Established in 2005, PCOM Georgia is a private, not-for-profit, accredited institute of higher education dedicated to the healthcare professions. PCOM Georgia offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, and physical therapy and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences, medical laboratory science, and physician assistant studies.

