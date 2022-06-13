Arturo Del Rio Named Vice President Human Resources, Chief People Officer of American Outdoor Brands

COLUMBIA, Miss., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that Arturo Del Rio, 49, has joined the company as Vice President of Human Resources & Chief People Officer.

Arturo Del Rio (PRNewswire)

In this newly created role, Del Rio will oversee global human resources for the company. He will be responsible for developing and implementing human capital strategies for the organization to include recruiting, training, development, performance management, compensation, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Brian D Murphy, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands, said, "We are excited to welcome Arturo to American Outdoor Brands. His track record of developing and implementing intellectual capital strategies for world class, global companies, will make him a tremendous addition to our team. His extensive experience, combined with his commitment to developing talent and championing diversity and inclusion will be instrumental in ensuring that our company remains true to its values, while attracting the best talent available."

Del Rio is an accomplished human resources leader with over 24 years of experience in the United States and Mexico. He most recently served as Global Human Resources Director at Ferro Corporation, a 1.6 billion global producer of technology-based performance materials for manufacturers.

He then joined Parker Hannifin Corporation, a $14 billion manufacturer of motion and control technologies based in Cleveland, Ohio, where he built an accomplished 10-year career, culminating in the role of Divisional Human Resource Manager for the company's Parflex Division, PR Division, and Polymer Innovation (R&D) Center in Cleveland. Del Rio began his career with FEMSA Group in Toluca, Mexico, where he served for six years as Human Resource Manager for the company's Packaging Group.

"I am excited to join American Outdoor Brands and its culture of creativity, innovation and customer experience. Through an array of talented people, the company produces some of the best outdoor brands and products available. I look forward to working with the team to build upon the company's strong foundation and ensure its culture remains a driving force in its future growth," said Del Rio.

Del Rio earned his Bachelor of Labor degree in Psychology from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey, Mexico, his Master of Organizational Development at the Universidad de Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

(PRNewsfoto/American Outdoor Brands, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

