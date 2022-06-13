Cisco and Emtrain Announce Partnership to Build a Conscious Workplace Culture for Hybrid Work

Project focuses on delivering in-app training to create inclusive workplaces on Webex

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain , a company providing eLearning and analytics to create inclusive workplaces by developing pro-social skills, and Cisco are announcing a partnership to integrate Emtrain's training modules through WebEx's collaboration solutions. This is one of the first projects of a broader partnership with Cisco to support workplace culture in a changing hybrid workplace.

With Emtrain, Webex users can now engage and train employees across their global workforce with timely and relevant content focusing on real-life workplace scenarios. These ready-to-go resources via Webex will address issues such as harassment, respect and unconscious bias, inclusion, and LGBTQIA+.

"At Cisco, we know that inclusion and diversity fuel possibility and innovation and benefit all of our stakeholders tremendously. We rely on Emtrain to support this mission-critical culture-building," said Fran Katsoudas, Cisco EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer. "I am thrilled that we can now access Emtrain right from within Webex where we all spend our day. This integration keeps culture top of mind and gives our employees easy access to powerful e-Learning and workplace management content."

"Cisco recognizes that the entire nature of how and where we work has changed, and that means we need new approaches to developing a conscious culture," said Emtrain founder and CEO Janine Yancey. "Francine Katsoudas, Cisco's Chief HR Officer, had the foresight to see how Emtrain's powerful eLearning solution combined with Webex's innovative hybrid work solutions creates a unique opportunity to develop inclusive skills right in the flow of work where workers are already engaged."

Emtrain will be available on Webex starting this June, free to everyone after an Emtrain account creation.

About Emtrain

Emtrain provides eLearning and analytics that measure the impact of social dynamics in the workplace. Emtrain's solutions go beyond compliance to develop inclusion, ethics and respect as professional competencies via video-based training to build skills. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to develop video-based training content on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, respect and ethics. In addition, using patent-pending analytics, the company allows companies to benchmark their corporate culture against the global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that can become compliance issues and destroy workplace culture. Emtrain's platform is used by more than 600 companies including Bed Bath & Beyond, Genentech, LiveNation and more. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas 2020" list, and named one of the fastest growing companies on the "Inc. 5000 2021" list Emtrain is a VC-backed, woman-owned and women-led company. Learn more at https://www.emtrain.com .

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com .

