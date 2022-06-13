Dow Announces Full Redemption of All Outstanding 3.625% Notes Due May 2026

MIDLAND, Mich, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dow Chemical Company ("TDCC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), announced today a full redemption of its 3.625% Notes due May 2026 (the "Notes") issued pursuant to an Indenture dated as of May 1, 2008 (as supplemented, the "Indenture") between TDCC and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. As of the date of issuance of the redemption notice, there was $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of such Notes outstanding.

Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, such remaining outstanding Notes will be redeemed in full on June 28th, 2022 for an aggregate principal outstanding of $750,000,000 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price will be equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount thereof, and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (not including any portion of such interest payments accrued as of the Redemption Date). Payments are discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes and determined on the third business day prior to the Redemption Date) plus 25 basis points, as set forth in the Notes, along with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date and upon TDCC's payment of the redemption price, all rights of holders with respect to the Notes being redeemed will terminate, except for the right to receive payment of the applicable redemption price upon surrender of the Notes for redemption.

Copies of the notice of redemption can be obtained from The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. by calling Bondholder Relations at (800) 254-2826.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

