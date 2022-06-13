As IV Vitamin Therapy Takes Off, The DRIPBaR Eyes Expansion in San Antonio and Houston

IV Vitamin Therapy Franchise Plans Major Texas Push

WRENTHAM, Mass., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DRIPBaR - an IV vitamin therapy franchise growing expeditiously across America - is planning to open up to 55 locations across Houston and San Antonio. Currently, The DRIPBaR has two locations open in Texas, with 20 in various stages of development throughout the greater Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Abilene and San Angelo markets.

"Our clients and members are able to live their best CellVie at our locations and our franchisees are investing in this exciting segment of the health and wellness industry that will only continue to grow and thrive, with a shifted consumer focus to preventative health care," said Chief Development Officer Candace Byrnes. "We are hyper- focused on customer safety and differentiating ourselves from others in the industry by focusing on health and wellness from within."

Each DRIPBaR location is USP 797 compliant and offers 20 IV Lifestyle or Health Support drips including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter, and High C. All IV drips are handled by registered nurses or nurse practitioners under the guidance of a licensed medical director. For those who don't have time for a full IV vitamin infusion, but are looking for the benefit, The DRIPBaR can give your body a boost in just five minutes with one of its five IM Quick Shots. IV vitamin therapy provides positive nourishment for conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, and chronic illness and may even help slow the signs of aging. The DRIPBaR's IV vitamin drips strive to enable clients to live more vital, energized lives and help make them more resilient to disease.

"We are grateful for the growth The DRIPBaR has seen this year are and are excited to continue to open new locations and bring our services to new communities across America," said DRIPBaR CEO, Ben Crosbie. "Whether you are healthy and want to stay that way, or fighting an illness or chronic disease, we have something for everyone's unique personal health."

Including a franchise fee of $55,000, the initial investment to open a 1,000 - 1,500 square foot location is around $136,500 to $338,300. The DRIPBaR is proud to offer first responder and Military discounts. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.thedripbar.com/own-a-dripbar .

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With 22 locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has over 450 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

Contact: Cody O'Hara, Franchise Elevator PR, (859) 547-7010, cohara@franchiseelevator.com

