OFS Introduces MDU!Click® Solution to North American Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect 2022, Booth 205 - OFS is pleased to announce the introduction of its on-demand building installation system, the MDU!Click Solution, to the North American Market. The MDU!Click Solution allows developers to minimize the initial build cost and time of FTTx MDU networks, with an easy upgrade path when more users come on-line, by offering installers on-demand expansion of ports for new users and flexible deployment for new and existing multiple dwelling unit (MDU) buildouts.

The MDU!Click Solution facilitates installation in congested environments with a compact design that does not require specialized labor or special tools. It provides flexibility through modular plug-and-play modules, allowing the installation of splitters on demand, plus the possibility of expanding the optical network design in buildings without additional fusion splicing requirements.

The SlimBox® Flex unit supports the drop-off of one fiber by mid-spanning a riser cable, such as the M-Pack® Backbone Cable or AccuMax® Cable, offering the capability to support the initial user promptly. Once additional users are ready to connect, the SlimBox Flex Splitter Module can be "clicked" into place without splicing or field termination, providing ready port availability for up to 8 users.

EZ-Bend® Drop Cable can be run from the SlimBox Flex Module to each user through the overhead ceiling, and with an industry-leading 2.5 mm bend radius, get around tight corners and minimize installation care required. Alternatively, drops can be run in open hallways or along the molding to the using the InvisiLight® Solution.

This solution allows developers to invest on demand, in a cost-effective way, to meet the needs for simplification and flexibility in the construction of FTTx networks.

The MDU!Click Solution will be on display at Fiber Connect 2022 at the Gaylord Convention Center, Nashville, Tennessee, June 12-15, or contact your OFS representative for more information.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com/.

