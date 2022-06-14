Loans4Less.com, Inc. Retains Dave Elias & Associates to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives

TORRANCE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loans4Less.com, Inc. (OTC: LFLS) announced today that it has retained Dave Elias & Associates, a New Jersey-based merchant banking and advisory firm specializing in mergers & acquisitions, to evaluate strategic alternatives for Loans4Less.com.

Steven Hershman, CEO Loans4Less.com, stated, "In order to take full advantage of the market opportunity and maximize shareholder value, we believe it's the right time to sell our portfolio of intangible assets, including Loans4Less.com, Federal Service Mark and 60 domain names. With the assistance and guidance of Dave Elias and his team, we plan to review the full range of strategic alternatives that realize the full value of Loans4Less.com."

"To attain competitive bidding amongst commercial and retail banks as well as financial institutions that specialize in lending programs we entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Dave Elias & Associates," concluded Mr. Hershman.

About Us

Loans4Less.com, Inc is a California online Mortgage Broker focused on becoming a national origination brand platform for conforming residential mortgage programs and other consumer loans. Loans4Less.com offers very competitive rates, terms and costs, daily rate updates, other market information and prides itself on excellent and honest service. Loans4Less.com does not operate a warehouse line of credit, hold trust funds, lend directly or service loans. Loans4Less.com relies on various wholesale lenders for its retail home loan programs. The Company plans to rapidly grow revenues with cost effective advertising and by engaging with a strategic partner to broaden the Loans4Less a generic brand and to maximize our shareholders value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "advertise," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "objective/projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in our annual report and/or other releases made by us. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and Loans4Less.com, Inc. and/or its officers or directors undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Loans4Less.com, Inc.