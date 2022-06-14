Triple Canopy, a Constellis Company, Wins $30 Million Contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service

Constellis subsidiary will provide Protective Security Officer services for the St. Elizabeths' complex.

HERNDON, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, awarded Constellis company, Triple Canopy, a contract for Protective Security Officer (PSO) services for the St. Elizabeths' complex located in Washington, D.C.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellis) (PRNewswire)

"Our company and team of security professionals are tasked with an important mission in providing a safe and secure work environment. We have diligently supported the Federal Protective Service in our collective mission and are excited to continue our work at the St. Elizabeths' complex," said Gerard "Jerry" Neville, President of North American Operations at Constellis.

The St. Elizabeths' complex serves as the consolidated headquarters for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the third largest cabinet department with more than 240,000 employees responsible for ensuring a secure and safe homeland against acts of terrorism.

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security concerns are paramount. Enhanced security requires education, training and specialized skills. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is committed to the success of our customers and partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constellis