Banyan Treatment Centers Opens 15th Location in Sebring, Florida offering Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Treatment with Detox and Residential Levels of Care

SEBRING, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 14 facilities spanning nationwide, Banyan Treatment Centers is proud to announce our newest inpatient location in Sebring, FL. By treating over 40,000 patients and counting, Banyan has helped the lives of many across the nation combat addiction, mental illness, and eating disorders.

Its latest facility, Banyan Sebring, offers inpatient treatment for substance use, mental health, and co-occurring disorders. Located on Lake Sebring, this detox and residential facility has 40 beds, a swimming pool, a volleyball court, and many more incredible amenities.

Our Substance Use Program includes medically assisted detox for patients who are physically and chemically dependent on substances as well as residential care for patients with substance use, mental health, or co-occurring disorders. The Mental Health Program at Banyan Sebring treats disorders such as but not limited to mood, thought, and anxiety disorders, schizophrenic disorders, bipolar disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

As an inpatient facility, Banyan Sebring offers safe and secure housing where patients while receiving 24/7 care from medical and clinical staff. During programming, patients receive daily group therapy and weekly individualized therapy. Banyan Sebring also offers a family program, alumni program, faith program, and case management services.

For those seeking a full continuum of care, Banyan has additional locations in Florida offering outpatient services for substance use and mental health disorder.

As one of the leading drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs, Banyan's mission is to help those who suffer from addiction and mental illness achieve true happiness and long-lasting recovery. Banyan has set an exceptional standard within the addiction and mental health industry with robust clinical services along with a holistic and innovative approach to treatment.

Banyan will be hosting an Open House event on July 12th, from 11 am – 4 pm for those in the community interested in meeting the team and learning more. To RSVP, please visit www.banyansebring.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about the program offered at Banyan Sebring, visit our website at BanyanSebring.com. Banyan continues to strive to improve the lives of individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. See the organization's media section or Banyan blog here. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or eating disorder, please call us today at (877) 836-7614.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Alyssa Shapper

National Director of Digital Marketing

Banyan Treatment Centers

Website: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/

Email: ashapper@banyancenters.com

Telephone: (888) 230-3122

