FLOSUM SHOWCASES NEW TRUST CENTER SECURITY SOLUTION AT SALESFORCE WORLD TOUR NYC ON JUNE 23

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum , a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms built on Salesforce, today announced it will be showcasing the new Flosum Trust Center security solution at the Salesforce World Tour NYC on June 23rd.

Salesforce World Tour NYC will feature industry leaders as they present 75+ sessions, product demos, expert-led workshops, and hands-on learning by role or product.

For Flosum, the event will include an introduction and demos of Flosum Trust Center, a completely integrated security solution to monitor, alert and scan for any potential threats within a Salesforce environment. Flosum Trust Center is officially live on the Appexchange .

"This event is the perfect place to highlight the challenges and solutions for maximizing security inside Salesforce, particularly for companies in financial services with unique security requirements," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. "Combined with our low code release management platform, our new DevSecOpps security solution supports the shared responsibility between partners, customers, and vendors in the Salesforce ecosystem to remain secure and compliant, and for this special event, we are demonstrating our significant value specifically to financial services customers."

World Tour NYC takes place in New York City at the Javits Center on June 23, 2022 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Flosum will be at booth #203 at World Tour NYC. To learn more about the event, visit: https://flosum.com/resources/webinars-and-events/world-tour-nyc-22

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate using Flosum's release management, Salesforce data backup and recovery and Salesforce security solutions. Enterprises around the world leverage Flosum to accelerate digital transformation by making the software release process fast and easy and increasing developer productivity while remaining secure and compliant. For more information, visit www.flosum.com.

