The Habit Burger Grill Debuts Refreshing New Chargrilled Peach Salad Just In Time For Summer

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is nothing better than a fresh, colorful salad on a hot summer day, which is why California-based restaurant company, The Habit Burger Grill , just added a Chargrilled Peach Salad to the menu! Available starting today, this limited time offer is the ideal meal to dive into all summer long.

(PRNewsfoto/The Habit Burger Grill) (PRNewswire)

"This salad is our best summer dish yet – peaches are the ultimate summer fruit and this salad brings our guests that mix of crisp and bright flavors they crave on a hot summer day," said Adam Baird, Vice President of Food and Beverage at The Habit Burger Grill. "Both the peaches and chicken are chargrilled to perfection over our signature open flame. The natural sugars in the peaches provide that perfect caramelization, bringing out the sweet flavor of the fruit in this new delicious salad."

True to The Habit's creative culinary culture, the Chargrilled Peach Salad features sweet peaches and marinated chicken both chargrilled over an open flame, mixed with flavorful ingredients like pickled red onions, Parmesan cheese and a citrus Dijon dressing.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality, served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make The Habit a habit.

