Insurance Care Direct Donation Provides 'Summertime Fun' for Boca Raton Club Members

Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton New Board Member Angeline Earnest Secures Funding for New Club Equipment

ICD's Arnold Cohen, Seth Cohen, Brad Cohen and Luis Silvestre Committed to Continued Support for the Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton is pleased to announce an initial donation from its new corporate partner, Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's largest health and life insurance agencies. The commitment from ICD Founder Arnold Cohen, company Co-Chairs Seth Cohen and Brad Cohen and partner Luis Silvestre will ensure Club members have an entertaining summer with new sporting, electronic and gaming equipment. New board member, Angeline Earnest, a realtor with Compass in Fort Lauderdale, secured the donation.

"ICD is thrilled to support the vital work of the Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton," said Seth Cohen. "Many of our children need help throughout the year, but especially in the summertime. Together with ICD founders and executives Arnold Cohen, Brad Cohen and Luis Silvestre, I look forward to building an ongoing relationship with the Boys & Girls Club as part of our commitment to give back to the local South Florida community."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Boca Raton provides a safe space for at-risk children to attend afterschool activities. The Club offers award-winning programming, including STEAM programs, homework assistance, dance classes, outdoor recreation and computer education to ensure all children reach their full potential after graduation. Without the support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, many children would be left at home unsupervised.

"Due to the perception that Boca Raton only has wealthy neighborhoods, many are surprised to learn that our Boca Raton Club has a waiting list of 60 children to join. This demand is proof that there is great need in all of our communities throughout Palm Beach County. We would be unable to fulfill our mission without the support of community partners like Insurance Care Direct and passionate board members like Angeline Earnest," said President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Jaene Miranda.

"I am excited to join in the work of this important organization and am so grateful to Insurance Care Direct for their financial commitment to the children of Boca Raton," said Angeline Earnest, BGCPBC Board Member. "With this initial donation, the newly remodeled Club, host to more than 100 children a during the summer, will ensure every child has access to an array of engaging sports and gaming activity."

Earnest is a realtor with Elmes Group at Compass, where she represents buyers, sellers and investors in luxury, pre-construction and waterfront properties throughout Broward County. She also serves as a volunteer for Heart2Heart Outreach of South Florida, a nonprofit that aids the senior community.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Founded in 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a not-for-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. The Clubs provide more than a safe, fun, and constructive alternative to being home alone – they offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. The 17 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.

About Insurance Care Direct

Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family-owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

