Milan Laser Hair Removal Celebrates 10th Anniversary

OMAHA, Neb., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 15 marks the 10th anniversary of Milan Laser Hair Removal, the largest laser hair removal provider in the country. Milan Laser traces its roots to Papillion, Neb, a suburb of Omaha, where doctors Shikhar Saxena and Abe Schumacher opened the first clinic. "I can't believe it's been ten years already… and we now have over 190 locations in 25 states," said Andria Simons, Milan's very first employee and current Vice President of Business Development. "Ten years and a lot of growth later, and I'm just as thrilled to be a part of this team today as I was when it all began."

In their first decade, Milan Laser has stood apart from the competition and changed the conversation about laser hair removal. Schumacher and Saxena recognized a common frustration among new clients early on and seized the opportunity to set themselves apart from the status quo of the industry. They resolved to become leaders in the accelerating laser hair removal industry by delivering exceptional results with transparent pricing.

"We tapped into frustrations that clients had about subpar laser hair removal results," said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal. "Most companies were selling limited treatment packages, so clients would have to keep coming back to get the results they wanted and paying more."

Milan Laser has since distinguished itself from med spas and other laser hair removal providers by staying true to their medical roots and not selling laser hair removal by the session—something nearly unheard of in the industry.

Being founded by two physicians, Milan Laser has always been a medically-focused company, and that's as true today as it was when the company began ten years ago. Their team of medical experts utilizes ongoing medical research to continuously refine their proprietary treatment protocol to ensure they are providing the safest, most effective treatments in the industry for all skin tones. Additionally, all of their treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals who are overseen by medical doctors.

And as for addressing the frustration of continuously paying for additional limited treatment packages or touch-up fees that was so common in the industry, Milan Laser's exclusive Unlimited Package™ comes with each body area purchased. This unique package gives clients unlimited treatments on any body area purchased—though the average client is 95%+ hair-free in seven to 10 treatments.

It's Milan Laser's way of guaranteeing every client's results for life at one affordable price—there are no surprise costs or touch-up fees down the road. And if clients travel or move, their laser hair removal package goes with them as clients can receive treatment at any of Milan Laser's 190 (and counting!) locations across the country, another achievement from the company.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the last decade, and I want to thank everyone who's stuck with us along the way," said Dr. Abe Schumacher, co-founder and co-executive Chairman at Milan Laser. "Laser hair removal is life-changing for many, and I'm so enthusiastic about Milan's future and all the opportunities we have to create real relationships with our clients."

