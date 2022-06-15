Reduce Labor Costs with the First Real-Time Operational Intelligence Platform for Franchises and Chains

TROY, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruOI has launched the first and only real-time Operational Intelligence Platform for franchises and chains to address labor cost control and the operational complexity that multilocation business leaders must manage.

TruOI – The Only Operational Intelligence Platform

With loosely integrated staff, systems, processes, and data, it can be challenging for franchise and chain leaders to gain the efficiency needed to control labor costs and increase profitability. The TruOI Operational Intelligence (OI) Platform overcomes these challenges through data integration and by combining the elements of real-time analytics with real-time business task automation.

For labor costs control, the combination of integrated systems data and automation on the TruOI platform allows a company to detect issues like time card violations or unauthorized overtime, and automatically resolve them in real time based on predefined parameters and outcomes. The platform not only identifies issues, it automatically takes steps to resolve them before they become problems.

To accomplish this, TruOI integrates all of a company's existing software and data, facility systems, and forms & documents from all company locations under one umbrella platform. The power of TruOI also gives companies the ability to automate many of their day-to-day operating activities with triggers driven by key performance indicators or scheduled timing. In addition, TruOI connects both corporate and location team members with real-time coaching, performance management alerts, and detailed measurements based on organizational goals and operational needs.

TruOI founder and CEO Shadan Malik states, "This one-of-a-kind OI Platform is the single greatest asset leaders of multilocation businesses can bring to their organizations to increase team member performance, control costs, and accelerate growth."

For franchises and chains with 5 locations or 10,000, TruOI is accessible on any computer or mobile device and makes real-time management of all aspects of a business – from any location – a reality for CEOs and their teams.

Visit www.TruOI.com to see how TruOI helps franchises and Chain business leaders take their next big step.

About TruOI: TruOI offers a real-time Operational Intelligence platform that integrates all of a company's software, measurement, coaching, and training systems under one umbrella application and automates business activity to increase profitability and growth. More than 5,000 organizations have leveraged TruOI technology to drive success and innovation.

